Blade Runner TV Show Is In Development, Ridley Scott Confirms

Over three decades after the original Blade Runner, the sequel made its way into theaters back in 2017, with Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto spearheading the latest version. Officer K discovers a secret that leads him on a journey to find former Blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. The sequel to the cult classic was highly praised by critics upon release, as Blade Runner 2049 sports an 88% on rotten tomatoes; however, the film – which had a production budget between $150 – $180 million – struggled with a $31.5 million opening weekend. Ultimately, the film would make $260. 5 million worldwide; however, that wasn’t enough as it reportedly needed to make back $400 million to be considered a success. So, what happened? Blade Runner was an established brand that saw the return of Harrison Ford, who’s star had only risen since the original film back in 1982. This article is going to break down the possible reasons that Blade Runner 2049 failed to make an impact at the box office upon release.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO