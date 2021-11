The most recent This Week At Bungie post detailing what's going on in Destiny 2 was much lighter than last week's, but included an important note. Unlike purchasing a season in Destiny 2, the Bungie 30th Anniversary event will not transfer between platforms because it's considered a DLC--so if you purchase it on one platform, like PlayStation 5, it'll only work for you on that platform. It will function as an expansion rather than the free seasonal events like The Dawning or Festival of the Lost.

