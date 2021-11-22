How the Belfast method became a 'musical chairs on a worldwide level'

You've probably heard the phrase "waste not, want not" or "willful waste makes woeful want" uttered by a parent or grandparent at some point in your life. Well, in the world of cooking, there is a movement led by the likes of Andrew Zimmern and Jamie Oliver to cut down on food waste, and those sayings really get to the heart of it. Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food takes up more room in U.S. landfills than any other item. In the United States alone, according to the EPA, we had an eye-popping 35 million tons of food waste in 2018, and still there are individuals and families who struggle to put food on the table. That's why celebrity chefs like Frankie Celenza have found a growing platform.

