ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How the Belfast method became a 'musical chairs on a worldwide level'

By Doug Doyle
wbgo.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge increase in the use of Zoom and other...

www.wbgo.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Review

How to Sit Properly in Gaming Chair_

If you have recently purchased a brand new gaming chair, you may be wondering the correct way to sit on it so as to gain the most benefit from its ergonomic design and adjustability functions. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. Gaming chairs must be used properly in order to receive the maximum amount...
TECHNOLOGY
CU Boulder News & Events

Atomic Musical Chairs

How atoms interact with light reflects some of the most basic principles in physics. On a quantum level, how atoms and light interact has been a topic of interest in the worldwide scientific community for many years. Light scattering is a process where incoming light excites an atom to a higher-lying energy state from which it subsequently decays back to its ground state by reemitting a quantum of light. In the quantum realm, there are many factors that affect light scattering. In a new paper published in Science, JILA and NIST Fellow Jun Ye and his laboratory members report on how light scattering is affected by the quantum nature of the atoms, more specifically, thequantum statistical rule such as the Pauli Exclusion Principle.
MATHEMATICS
classicfm.com

How the marching band became a staple of American music education

In America, high school football games conjure up images of padded-shouldered players, choreographed cheerleaders, and a cheerful marching band. But how did this musical ensemble become so embedded in the country’s education system?. Listen to this article. The history of marching bands goes all the way back to the medieval...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Chairs#Belfast#Wbgo
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
WEKU

Smart devices are listening to more than our words

This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
Santa Fe Reporter

‘Belfast’ Review

We can call it now that a good chunk of the audience won’t go for Belfast. Kenneth Branagh’s newest is far too wholesome for those who like their cinema dark, an insufferably long monologue about universal life truths. For those very reasons, however, it will surely be adored in other circles.
MOVIES
Wired

How the Black Girl Gamers Community Became a Lifeline

In October 2015, Lopez started Black Girl Gamers, a Twitch channel that has since become an online safe space and platform for heightening the visibility of Black women in gaming. BGG currently has more than 7,000 members in its Facebook group and some 35,000 followers on Twitch. The group runs IRL events and creates online content to support diversity in the gaming industry. What started as a small Facebook page with four community managers has evolved into a dedicated and growing Twitch channel with 184 team members. The organization now offers events, workshops, consulting, mentorship opportunities, and a talent agency to represent streamers. Most recently, the group partnered with Facebook Reality Labs to offer members a three-month mentorship program for commercial roles in augmented and virtual reality.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Review

How to Make Your Own Gaming Chair_

High-quality gaming chairs can be out of reach for some consumers, due to their high costs. This does not mean that you cannot get most or all of the features that gaming chairs typically offer. You will just have to think outside of the box. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. Gaming chairs can...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Clean a Headphone Jack: 5 Methods

Phone parts can be finicky little things, especially when they need a thorough clean. A particularly difficult area to clean is your headphone jack, which can very easily become clogged with dirt and dust over time. So, what are the safest and most effective ways to clean your headphone jack to get your audio quality back to what it was?
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

How to Assemble Gaming Chair_

A key disadvantage to buying a new gaming chair is that they tend to arrive disassembled. In other words, consumers will have to complete the assembly process themselves before using the chair. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. Gaming chairs typically need to be fully assembled by the consumer upon shipment. This process can...
VIDEO GAMES
skiddle.com

The Belfast Barge

Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near The Belfast Barge, so book today to secure the best price!. incredible so gs and fantastic artists , what more could you want xx. The Belfast Barge has an exhibition space, permanent maritime exhibition and coffee shop....
LIFESTYLE
wilkerdos.com

How To Build An Adirondack Rocking Chair | DIY Templates!

You’ve seen me make a folding Adirondack chair. But in this video, I’m showing you how to easily build an Adirondack Rocking Chair!. Find plans and templates for this rocking chair here: https://bit.ly/3qxUSXT. Find the Folding Adirondack Chair video here: https://youtu.be/PhDWtAyww4E. Things I Used in This Project:. ISOtunes Hearing Protection:...
RETAIL
Mashed

How A Twitter Trend Became The Inspiration For Struggle Meals

You've probably heard the phrase "waste not, want not" or "willful waste makes woeful want" uttered by a parent or grandparent at some point in your life. Well, in the world of cooking, there is a movement led by the likes of Andrew Zimmern and Jamie Oliver to cut down on food waste, and those sayings really get to the heart of it. Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food takes up more room in U.S. landfills than any other item. In the United States alone, according to the EPA, we had an eye-popping 35 million tons of food waste in 2018, and still there are individuals and families who struggle to put food on the table. That's why celebrity chefs like Frankie Celenza have found a growing platform.
INTERNET
dexerto.com

JGOD reveals easy method to level up Vanguard weapons for Warzone

Many Warzone and Vanguard players are still in the grinding process right now, leveling up Vanguard weapons so they’re ready for the new Caldera map when it arrives on December 8. CoD guru JGOD may have found the easiest method to complete this process — but it might not be fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Auriane Alix

How to Publish a Blog Post a Day: A 3-Step Method

You need no more than one hour. Photo by Carlos Alberto Gómez Iñiguez on Unsplash. Blogging is about consistency. You don’t have to be an exceptional writer, have the best-designed website or the most interesting niche. You can find an audience and develop a pretty serious writing business with a little talent and a lot of consistency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy