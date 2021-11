Originally Posted On: https://www.drdrone.ca/blogs/drone-news-drone-help-blog/dji-mavic-3-review. DJI doesn’t stay dormant for long when it comes to releasing new drones. Just as we’ve all gotten used to the power and precision of the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom drones, they’ve gone and released another addition to the Mavic lineup. The Mavic 3 is a dynamic new drone that offers you two powerful cameras to film cinematic-quality shots with the utmost precision. With the natural colors of the Hasselblad L2D-20c Camera and the 28x Hybrid Zoom technology of the telephoto camera, you’ll be able to film whatever you choose in spectacular detail.

