NFL

Sorry Mr. Bush, but your son is not playing well

By Andrew Limberg, The Fan Morning Show
 6 days ago

Last week Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush’s father, Devin Bush Sr., went on the Paul Zeise show to come to his son’s defense and tell Zeise that his criticism of his son’s play so far this season is incorrect because he doesn’t know anything about football.

Well, in a game without T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick on the defense, more pressure was put on Bush to deliver on defense and he didn’t.

On the Los Angeles Chargers first score of the game, Bush was unable to get off a block that allowed running back Austin Ekeler to run into the end zone.

“It was the first of two Ekeler touchdowns in which Devin Bush made absolutely no effort on, and when I say no effort, I mean no…effort, this was bad,” said Morning Show host Colin Dunlap. “His dad might call the radio station today.”

Dunlap adds that Bush is not only not playing like a player that went 10 th in the draft, he’s playing like a bad inside linebacker and it looks like it’s going to have to result in him getting benched soon.

“It’s one thing to criticize Devin Bush for not making the big splash plays, now we’re at the point where he’s not making the regular, everyday plays,” added Chris Mack

On the Chargers second drive of the game, as Fan Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette pointed out, Bush, “looked neither quick nor fast trying to cover the running back on that 10-yard touchdown pass.”

With the Steelers up late in the game with a 3-point lead and 2:50 remaining in the 4 th quarter, Bush comes off slow during a second-and-five play allowing Ekeler to convert a first down catch and allow the drive to stay alive. A drive that would result in the Chargers taking the lead for good.

Bush Sr. may say that since we don’t play the game, we don’t know what we’re talking about because we don’t know the plays, but several times last night, it appeared his son didn’t either.

Bush is coming off of major knee surgery that ended his season in 2020, but if he isn't making an impact, why is he out there?

