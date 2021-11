Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Toyota’s new 2022 sports car, the GR 86, came with an number of changes, including a punchy 2.4L engine and a name change to fall in line with the brand’s Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand, but the automaker’s marketing team has found a tiny detai that may very well affect its global reach: the way the car is spelled. Thus, the company has removed the space between the letters and numbers from ‘GR 86’ to ‘GR86’ in an effort to improve its SEO.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO