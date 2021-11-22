ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Elijah Fisher Blog: Recruitment, No. 1 Mentality, One-and-Done

By Elijah Fisher
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Elijah Fisher is on a shortlist to claim “top junior in the country” with the early NBA Draft buzz that accompanies the hype. Last season he averaged 30 points and 14 rebounds a game at Crestwood Prep College (Toronto) and played on the Canadian National team this past summer. Now, Fisher has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Elijah Fisher back at you with another blog for Sports Illustrated!

We just started our season, so I’m excited about that!

I feel like I played OK in the first games, but you know me, I always feel like I could’ve played better. I just have a different mentality because I feel like I’m the No. 1 player in the 2023 class. I am always looking at ways that I can be better, so I push myself in every way.

Specifically, I’ve been working on my confidence with shooting; just knowing that if I miss, I’ll get the next one. I used to be the type of player that would miss a shot early and not shoot as much anymore, but now I’ve built my confidence more and I know that I’ll make the next one.

I definitely feel like Canada is getting more attention for all the talent we have here, but it’s not nearly enough. Shaedon Sharpe was the No. 1 player in the 2022 class, and I’m very confident that I’m No. 1 in my class.

It doesn’t matter what anyone says because I know that in between those lines I’m coming. You can be ranked above me, below me or not ranked at all but it’s war, and I don’t like to take prisoners!

I know everyone wants to know about my recruitment, and I’d say the schools that are reaching out the most right now are Oklahoma State, Alabama, Texas Tech and Florida State.

I haven’t taken any visits yet, but I’m planning to get out soon. I may be setting some things up here soon.

Most of the schools tell me that see me as a guy who can come in and help the team for a year and move on. That’s my goal, to be one-and-done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydq46_0d3wnBzw00
Elijah Fisher suited up for the Canadian National team this summer. Universal Hoops

I just feel like as long as I put the work in, I’ll be ready to accomplish that.

I’m watching a lot of college basketball this season because I want to see how the teams recruiting me use their players, and I want to just see the atmosphere of the level I’ll be going to.

School is going good for me right now, I’m getting all A’s and B’s, so I’m definitely proud of that.

I’m still listening to my same guys like Durk, Gunna, MoneyBag, Lil Baby, Young Thug and all those guys.

A couple things I’m streaming right now are Raising Canaan, BMF, You and things like that.

OK guys, back to work for me, but I appreciate you reading this one. Make sure to check back soon for my next blog.

Be safe and I’ll talk to you guys soon!

Don’t forget to follow Elijah Fisher:

Instagram: iamelijahfisher

Twitter: @iamelijahfisher

