Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day vs Winnipeg Jets

By Marc Penner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg MB, Canada. This will be the first meeting against the Jets this season. Pittsburgh did not play the Winnipeg Jets last season due to the Covid-19 schedule shuffle. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS. Keep an Eye On:. Rodrigues #9 F 6G-5A-11Pts 49.4% Faceoff win%. Guentzel #59...

