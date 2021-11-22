ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Teen shot during Airbnb party in Fresno: police

By Kellie Helton
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ss329_0d3wlrYg00

FRESNO, Calif., (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was shot during an unsupervised house party at an Airbnb in Fresno on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Vagedes and Olive avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report that someone had possibly been shot.

As officers were on their way, more 9-1-1 calls came in reporting that the suspects had just crashed into a parked car before running away on foot.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl in the home suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

3 people arrested after Walnut Creek Nordstrom looted

Authorities say the girl was rushed to a hospital and taken into surgery upon arrival. Her condition is currently unknown.

Witnesses reported that a second person might have been shot, but officers confirmed they were not struck by gunfire and were injured while jumping over a fence.

While investigating, officers say they learned an adult had rented out the Airbnb to throw a 16th birthday party, but there was no parental supervision during the event. Officers believe there were around 40 underage kids at the home during the party.

“The party, for lack of better words, got out of control. This was nothing short of a melee, it was chaotic, pandemonium, individuals fleeing on foot, hopping fences, cars leaving the area, crashing into parked vehicles,” explained Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Officers say two other vehicles and a nearby home were struck by gunfire during the incident.

Police are unsure of the motive for the shooting, but say shots were fired shortly after an uninvited group of guests was asked to leave the home.

Investigators currently have the area taped off as they search for any other victims and the suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ksee Kgpe#Nordstrom#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Remembering KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kevin Nishita worked with many of us here at KRON4, including with journalists at other Bay Area stations. His former colleagues in law enforcement are remembering him as the hard working and kind family man that he was. Nishita is known for his smile and generosity. “His smile would light up […]
COLMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

14-year-old stole car, escaped juvenile detention camp

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy