Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining speed in Pennsylvania. In the past three years alone, EV registration has more than tripled with over 28,000 electric vehicles (EVs) now on the road in the Keystone State. In order to keep up with growing demand for clean cars, and drive the adoption of electric vehicles even further, it is crucial that the state provide ample access to public charging stations. Now, we have an opportunity to do just that.

