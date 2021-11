Artists’ Corpus Christi visit includes afternoon Q&A session; seats limited and by reservation only but both FREE engagements being livestreamed. Their passion is opera. One is a singer, and the other is a pianist and conductor. On Monday, Dec. 6, both Metropolitan Opera Tenor David Portillo and Grammy-nominated Pianist and International Conductor Kristin Roach will collaborate on two engagements at Del Mar College (DMC)––an afternoon Q&A session and an evening performance.

