The New England Revolution don’t know who they will open the postseason against, but they do know they are favored to win their first MLS Cup title. The Revolution earned the Supporters Shield by racking up 73 points with a 22-5-7 record during the regular season. They are the top seed in the playoffs and will play either fourth-seeded New York City FC or No. 5 Atlanta on Nov. 30.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO