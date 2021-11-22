A win at Arrowhead for the Chiefs over Dallas

Before Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders had even ended, talk turned to the excitement surrounding this Sunday’s Cowboys-Chiefs contest. Could this matchup of high-powered offenses be a Super Bowl preview? There’s a long way to go before that’s decided, as the NFL is just moving into the second half of its expanded 17-game season. However, it’s not too early to start discussing playoff positioning. In this week’s installment of the Cowboys Beat Writers Roundtable, we examine what is at stake for the Cowboys this week in Kansas City, the NFC playoff picture and the idea of complementary football:

