A win at Arrowhead for the Chiefs over Dallas

By Sports Daily
KFH Sports Radio
 6 days ago

19 to 9, not at all the game we were imagining. But the Chiefs defense came up big against the highest scoring offense in the league. Bruce and Jacob start up the Chiefs talk on Sports Daily.

KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

