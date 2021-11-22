A win at Arrowhead for the Chiefs over Dallas

Related
Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
A win is a win, the Chiefs defeat the Packers
It was a win, and that’s about all one could say about it. Bruce and Jacob react on a Monday, the Chiefs got a narrow low scoring win over a Rodgers-less Packers. A win is a win, the Chiefs defeat the Packers
Dallas News
Cowboys roundtable: A win over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs would make Dallas the NFC favorite
Before Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders had even ended, talk turned to the excitement surrounding this Sunday’s Cowboys-Chiefs contest. Could this matchup of high-powered offenses be a Super Bowl preview? There’s a long way to go before that’s decided, as the NFL is just moving into the second half of its expanded 17-game season. However, it’s not too early to start discussing playoff positioning. In this week’s installment of the Cowboys Beat Writers Roundtable, we examine what is at stake for the Cowboys this week in Kansas City, the NFC playoff picture and the idea of complementary football:
NFL TV Ratings: Dak Prescott vs. Patrick Mahomes battle draws most viewers of 2021 season
NFL TV ratings, a look forward: The 2021 NFL regular season has arrived, following a 2020 campaign that saw interest
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pressure rising on Chiefs' Mahomes to turn things around
Patrick Mahomes has always been the solution to whatever problems ail the Kansas City Chiefs. The defense giving up gobs of yards and too many points to their opponent? Mahomes can outscore them.
Chiefs appear open to adding Beckham to wide receiver group
Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t say Wednesday whether the reigning AFC champs were pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. Then again, he didn’t say they weren’t.
Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 10 win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs posted an impressive performance against their biggest AFC West division rival on “Sunday Night Football.” This was a get-right win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and one that can propel this team in a positive direction for the remainder of the season. It’s already propelled them to the top of the division standings. The Chiefs now have two straight wins to start off what was supposed to be the toughest three-game stretch of their schedule.
4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 10 win over Raiders
A signature win in Week 10 has given the Kansas City Chiefs sole ownership of the lead in the AFC West after falling a few games behind following a slow start to their season. Now squarely in a position to control their own destiny moving forward, the team is on a hot streak ahead of their matchup against Dallas at Arrowhead next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City Chiefs put AFC on notice with big win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t just beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. They put the entire AFC on notice. After weeks of struggles (even in their wins), the Chiefs finally played like a Super Bowl-caliber team en route to a 41 to 17 shellacking of the Raiders. The win put them in sole possession of first place in the AFC West, and perhaps even more importantly, it sent a message to the entire NFL that any reports of the Chiefs’ demise had been greatly exaggerated.
For all their ills, the Chiefs are back on top of AFC West
The Chiefs were downright awful on defense. Patrick Mahomes was supposedly broken. Injuries had mounted. The rest of the league had caught up to them. Their window for competing for championships had already closed.
Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs fans made Raiders’ stadium sound like Arrowhead on Sunday night
The Raiders played the 2020 season, their first at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, without fans in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Sunday night, the fans were on hand to see the Chiefs thump the Raiders 41-14. And, well, at least one Raiders fan was seeing red about all the red.
247Sports
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys beating Kansas City Chiefs would be a 'hallmark win'
The Dallas Cowboys have a big game this Sunday as they hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have made two straight Super Bowls, which is where the Cowboys are hoping to get this year. That has Dallas team owner Jerry Jones calling this a “hallmark win,” if the Cowboys can get the job done in one of the toughest environments in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Looking Like Contenders Again With Win Over Raiders
At 3-4, experts wrote them off as legitimate contenders, making the AFC Championship up for grabs for a new team. But the Chiefs regained their footing with three straight wins. However, they barely survived in the first two victories against the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers. Yet...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys brace for rowdy Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead
It’s one of those topics that we as media and fans love to talk about. How crowd noise at a football stadium can affect the visiting team. The Dallas Cowboys play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m. Sunday and Chiefs Kingdom will be ready to bring the noise. And, really, Ezekiel Elliott insisted, crowd noise can absolutely be an issue.
Former Chiefs player Anthony Sherman returning to Arrowhead Stadium for Cowboys game
Former Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman will start this Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys off with a bang.
fox4kc.com
Chiefs-Cowboys game: What to know if you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys will make their way to Arrowhead Stadium to face the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs. These teams will be playing for the Preston Road Trophy, a trophy crafted by Chiefs owner Clark Hunt that goes to the winner of any Chiefs-Cowboys matchup.
Arrowhead Pride
90% of Chiefs’ fan base believes following win over Raiders
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans — and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Kansas City confidence. Whether or not the Chiefs are back might be...
Dallas Cowboys fans could harbor Super Bowl thoughts with a win vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The tie-breaker rules of the National Football League tell us that non-conference games are the least important that a team will play. Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium won’t feel that way and, in all honesty, it’s not insignificant at all. You don’t always get a chance at both Super Bowl...
KCTV 5
Video: Patrick Mahomes discusses Chiefs' 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys
The Kansas City Chiefs opening drive of the game set an early tone against the Cowboys. Kansas City is now 7-4 on the year.
Kansas City Star
Five clutch plays from Chiefs defense in Kansas City’s 19-9 win over Dallas Cowboys
Anyone who took the under in the Chiefs’ 19-9 win over the Cowboys was a winner on Sunday, and it wasn’t particularly close. The over/under for the game at Arrowhead Stadium was 56.5 points, more than double what the teams scored. Fox Sports’ Joe Buck said the Cowboys’ season low...
KFH Sports Radio
Kansas City, KS
405
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.https://www.audacy.com/kfh
Comments / 0