Rising COVID-19 and influenza cases a concern for beleaguered hospital workers who fear 'twindemic'

For the fifth decade in a row, the heart of the country is in Missouri — this time in aptly named Hartville, an Ozarks town home to about 600 people. The country’s population center is determined every 10 years by the Census Bureau. In 2020, it shifted 11.8 miles to the southwest, putting it about 15 miles away from Hartville. The southern pull resulted from population growth in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. In an unwelcome statistical shift of a different sort, Missouri has seen its seven-day average for COVID-19 cases spike 45% in the last two weeks, to more than 1,400 on Wednesday. As winter approaches, state health officials are warning of a spike in cases based on the most recent wastewater test results. An extended downward trend in case counts ended in late October, and figures have shown an increase starting in November that could last through the holidays. In national health news, new numbers paint a grim picture for the year in overdose deaths. From May 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans are estimated to have died from overdoses, the highest 12-month figure ever. Experts attribute the spike to both the pandemic’s socially isolating effects and a readily available drug supply.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO