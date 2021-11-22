ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rising COVID-19 and influenza cases a concern for beleaguered hospital workers who fear 'twindemic'

By Corey Jones Tulsa World
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are raising concerns about a possible “twindemic” this winter as influenza and COVID-19 cases rise, harboring worries...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fauci: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising among vaccinated

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people who are fully vaccinated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease. Fauci discussed what was driving virus surges in hot spots around the U.S. "What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lancaster Online

COVID-19 hospitalizations climb back above 100 in Lancaster County as cases rise

The number of people in Lancaster County hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 111 Friday, up from 79 a week ago, according to data from the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations climbed above 100 for the first time in more than two weeks on Thursday following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Nov. 17, Lancaster is averaging about 201 new cases a day countywide, up from 177 on Nov. 10.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FXStreet.com

Fed tapering concerns/rising COVID-19 cases in Europe

Equities struggled at the end of last week amid news of rising COVID cases and hints by Federal Reserve officials of a preference for faster tapering though tech stocks benefitted from a rally in US Treasuries. Oil prices fell further as markets pondered the potential for releases from China, Japan and US strategic oil reserves. Meanwhile, various countries are registering record daily COVID cases in Europe, resulting in partial lockdowns in a few countries. The outlook doesn’t look good heading into the winter flu season, while protests against mobility restrictions are on the rise.
BUSINESS
KRGV

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations slowly on the rise

The number of reported COVID-19 infections is slowly rising. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday that the seven-day average of reported COVID-19 cases nationwide has increased. The CDC data tracker shows that COVID-19 cases have been going up throughout November, after falling since September. "We get...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
cbslocal.com

With COVID Cases Surging, Thanksgiving Has Health Care Workers Concerned

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the big holiday weekend COVID cases are surging in the region. In Minnesota alone new cases are up 53% over the last 14 days. Minnesota hospitalizations due to COVID are up nearly 40% over the last 14 days. There are concerns the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to an even greater surge and most hospitals are back to putting off elective surgeries. The increase in hospitalizations is coming not just from a rise in COVID patients but also non-COVID emergencies, as well as preventative health checks many patients have been putting off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Covid-19 Hospitalizations on the Rise in New York

We have had ample vaccinations, vaccines, and even drugs against the COVID-19 virus, and we also saw a decline in the cases of it for a few months, but in recent days we are seeing a continuous rise in the COVID-19 in the country, and especially in New York and the thing that is of concern is that the rise includes a high number of hospitalizations and the State data released on Saturday raises concern for the upcoming holiday season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza#Covid 19
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: COVID-19 cases rise in state; casino workers advance tobacco lawsuit

For the fifth decade in a row, the heart of the country is in Missouri — this time in aptly named Hartville, an Ozarks town home to about 600 people. The country’s population center is determined every 10 years by the Census Bureau. In 2020, it shifted 11.8 miles to the southwest, putting it about 15 miles away from Hartville. The southern pull resulted from population growth in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. In an unwelcome statistical shift of a different sort, Missouri has seen its seven-day average for COVID-19 cases spike 45% in the last two weeks, to more than 1,400 on Wednesday. As winter approaches, state health officials are warning of a spike in cases based on the most recent wastewater test results. An extended downward trend in case counts ended in late October, and figures have shown an increase starting in November that could last through the holidays. In national health news, new numbers paint a grim picture for the year in overdose deaths. From May 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans are estimated to have died from overdoses, the highest 12-month figure ever. Experts attribute the spike to both the pandemic’s socially isolating effects and a readily available drug supply.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

More Americans have died of Covid in 2021 than 2020, despite vaccines: CDC data

Despite living in one of the richest nations in the world, home to the pharmaceutical companies that have developed some of the world’s leading Covid vaccines, more Americans have died of Covid in 2021 compared to 2020—and things are only going to get worse during the holiday season.As of Tuesday, 386,233 people have died of Covid in 2021, according to the CDC, compared to 385,343 Covid deaths in 2020. The US is on track to have 13 per cent of its overall deaths this year from coronavirus, an increase from last year’s 11 per cent portion.A combination of factors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Georgia Recorder

Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace

Brian Mayer, University of Arizona; Melissa A. Barnett, University of Arizona; Mona Arora, University of Arizona, and Sabrina V. Helm, University of Arizona For The Conversation With the holiday season here, consumers are understandably desperate for a “normal” holiday season. For many, that includes big family dinners and Black Friday shopping sprees. Retail and service […] The post Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

As COVID-19 cases rise, doctors fear holiday spike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Doctors are expressing concerns over COVID-19 as the holiday season approaches. After case numbers headed in the right direction over the last month, the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health shows them trending back up. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth, said there are several reasons case […]
COLUMBUS, OH
messenger-news.com

COVID-19 Cases Starting to Rise

EAST TEXAS – A recent article by the Associated Press reported, “The U.S. is now averaging nearly 87,000 new coronavirus cases per day, up from 72,000 two weeks ago, and hospitalizations are starting to increase again after steadily falling since the peak of the summer delta variant surge. The country is still averaging more than 1,100 deaths a day, and the number of Americans to die from COVID-19 now stands at 768,000.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Lovely County Citizen

Hospital workers required to get COVID-19 vaccine

Unless they have a religious or medical exemption, Eureka Springs Hospital employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4. At the Eureka Springs Hospital Commission’s regular meeting Monday night, hospital CEO Angie Shaw announced a Nov. 5 ruling by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that requires employees at all healthcare facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6. The employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, Shaw said.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
contagionlive.com

Twindemic: Potential Ramifications of COVID-19 and Flu Convergence Guide

The influenza season of 2020-2021 wasn’t much of a season. So, with such an unusual preceding year, along with all other COVID-related surprises, what can we really say about flu season 2021-2022?. This free online resource offers the following:. Interviews with experts. Insights into influenza therapies. How one country in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

With COVID-19 Cases On Rise Again, Pennsylvania Officials Concerned About Thanksgiving Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 is on the rise again and that has officials concerned about a holiday surge with Thanksgiving happening next week. Timing is critical now with officials urging more people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. Officials say 73% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated, but the state still has a growing number of COVID cases. Pennsylvania is the only state on the East Coast that’s a COVID hot spot. After a big decline in July, cases in Pennsylvania have been steadily increasing with thousands of new infections every day with the biggest concentration being in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy