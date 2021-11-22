ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United: Who could be the next manager at Old Trafford?

Cover picture for the articleBBC footballer reporter Simon Stone talks to The Football...

The spotlight is once again back on the Manchester United hierarchy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now relieved of his duties. Discussions took place among co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the manager’s future on Saturday night following the crushing 4-1 defeat away at Watford, with Michael Carrick taking charge of the forthcoming games while the club looks to appoint an "interim manager" for the rest of the season.
Pochettino next United manager?

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one choice to take over as manager next season. Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is said to be second choice. (Sky Sports), external. Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is open to joining the Red Devils next summer. (Telegraph), external. Ten Hag...
Manchester United: PSG still in talks with Zinedine Zidane about replacing Mauricio Pochettino - regardless of Ralf Rangnick taking over at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s pursuit of PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has led the French club to open talks with Zinedine Zidane about replacing the Argentine mid-season, according to reports in France. Pochettino has emerged as the Red Devils’ top target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last week following a...
Ralf Rangnick’s history, style of play and profile of next Manchester United manager

Manchester United are set to hire Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The Independent have learned that talks are ongoing, with both parties wishing to remain respectful to his current employers Lokomotiv Moscow, and he is not likely to be in place ahead of the match with Chelsea this weekend.If all goes to plan he will arrive for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old...
Mauricio Pochettino insists he 'is focused on PSG' despite wanting to take the Manchester United job mid-season - and claims the constant links to the Old Trafford hot seat are 'a sign that we are doing good work'

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino shot down rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United but admitted they were a good reflection on his work at the French side. Ralf Rangnick put pen to paper on a six-month deal at Old Trafford on Thursday but talk is still rife that United have targeted Pochettino as the man to take over once the German's temporary stint is over.
DANNY MURPHY: Ralf Rangnick may struggle at Manchester United - he has a lack of experience dealing with the biggest egos and the daily pressure on you in the Old Trafford dugout

I'm always interested to see how new managers do in the Premier League and the impending arrival of Ralf Rangnick is intriguing to say the least. When intelligent football people of the calibre of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Ralph Hasenhuttl sing his praises, he clearly deserves respect. Rangnick has...
Follow Chelsea v Man Utd live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
