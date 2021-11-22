Manchester United: Who could be the next manager at Old Trafford?

Harvey Neville left Premier League promise at Manchester United for USL football in America, but is it a risk that could lead the right-back to follow in the footsteps of his dad and uncle?. Phil Neville, manager of David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami, axed 10 players from his squad...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging by a thread at Old Trafford but former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung claimed the manager deserves to stay on until the end of the season. Solskjaer is under immense pressure ahead of United's trip to Watford after his side's humiliating home defeats to...
Manchester United are urging Ousmane Dembele to leave Barcelona and move to Old Trafford on a free transfer, according to reports in Spain. The French winger's contract expires next summer, meaning clubs outside Spain can open negotiations in January to sign him on a free transfer in July. And according...
The spotlight is once again back on the Manchester United hierarchy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now relieved of his duties. Discussions took place among co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the manager’s future on Saturday night following the crushing 4-1 defeat away at Watford, with Michael Carrick taking charge of the forthcoming games while the club looks to appoint an "interim manager" for the rest of the season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Donny van de Beek will get a chance at Manchester United as the midfielder will 'reap the rewards' of his attitude. Van de Beek has been starved of action since his £39million move to United from Ajax in summer 2020. The Dutchman has found himself...
"Who is Erik Ten Hag?" we ask ourselves every six weeks or so, vaguely aware of the name whenever a Premier League manager is sacked (which is quite regularly, right now). And no - he isn't the successor to Erik Nine Hag, before you make the joke. Ajax boss Ten...
Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favourites to take over as next Manchester United manager, despite being just 10 months into his contract at PSG. While his side were pipped to the Ligue 1 title by Lille last season, Pochettino did lift the Coupe de France, the first silverware of his managerial career.
Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one choice to take over as manager next season. Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is said to be second choice. (Sky Sports), external. Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is open to joining the Red Devils next summer. (Telegraph), external. Ten Hag...
After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United on Sunday, there has been a lot of speculation as to who his replacement will be with links to names such as Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino. Reliable journalist Christian Falk of Sport Bild has taken to Twitter this...
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure from the club to oversee the appointment of an interim and then long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In April, following the collapse of the club's attempt to join the breakaway European Super League, United announced that Woodward would retire...
Manchester United’s pursuit of PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has led the French club to open talks with Zinedine Zidane about replacing the Argentine mid-season, according to reports in France. Pochettino has emerged as the Red Devils’ top target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last week following a...
Manchester United are set to hire Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The Independent have learned that talks are ongoing, with both parties wishing to remain respectful to his current employers Lokomotiv Moscow, and he is not likely to be in place ahead of the match with Chelsea this weekend.If all goes to plan he will arrive for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old...
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw might have to prove himself to new interim boss Ralf Rangnick going off his previous comments. Reports emerged on Thursday stating the 63-year-old had agreed a six-month deal to take over at Old Trafford until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino shot down rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United but admitted they were a good reflection on his work at the French side. Ralf Rangnick put pen to paper on a six-month deal at Old Trafford on Thursday but talk is still rife that United have targeted Pochettino as the man to take over once the German's temporary stint is over.
I'm always interested to see how new managers do in the Premier League and the impending arrival of Ralf Rangnick is intriguing to say the least. When intelligent football people of the calibre of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Ralph Hasenhuttl sing his praises, he clearly deserves respect. Rangnick has...
Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick says Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to be announced as the Red Devils' interim boss, had no involvement in the team selection or tactics for their 1-1 draw against Chelsea. MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd. Watch highlights of all of Sunday's Premier League...
Comments / 0