ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 12 Win Probabilities Tool

By Mo Nuwwarah
thelines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivor pools have become one of the most popular gambling options for NFL fans in recent years. Big brands like DraftKings and Circa are among those offering monster prizes in 2021. Each week, TheLines will run through some of the best survivor options to help you win your pool. Read on...

www.thelines.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#Bills#Ravens#American Football#Thelines#Draftkings Sportsbook#Survivorgrid#Lvtbd Week 12#The Dallas Cowboys#Covid#Chiefs
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
fantasydata.com

NFL DraftKings Picks Week 11

Week 11 is upon us already and we have just two teams on a bye. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have some extra time off to right the ship this week. We will be missing the top-scoring receiver in Cooper Kupp as an option this week and potentially some other players due to COVID. There are also some injury situations to monitor as per usual and as always, be sure to check the inactive lists and follow the breaking injury news. It can often result in a “free square” for your lineup. Each week Fantasy Data will bring you 20 players that we like for the DraftKings Sunday main slate. Let us get right to it.
NFL
Pepperdine Graphic

Opinion: PGM Picks NFL Week 10

It is now Week 10 of the 2021-22 NFL season, and many teams will be looking to bounce back after upset losses in Week 9. The PGM NFL picks crew hope to move up the standings this week and will be on the lookout for upsets, as last Sunday showed that anything can happen.
NFL
NFL

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Chiefs; Saints get back on track with win over Eagles

ML: -135 · 4-6 WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. Like Browns-Patriots in the AFC last week, this is a massive swing game in the NFC wild-card race. The Eagles have found an offensive identity that can't be denied and their line is playing at a higher level than the Saints' ballyhooed unit. But Philadelphia has steamrolled three straight opponents on the ground who are soft defending the run. New Orleans is ranked first in run defense DVOA. The Saints are battle-tested, showing a toughness since Week 1 against quality opponents that the Eagles haven't yet displayed. It could happen here, but I'm going to believe that Trevor Siemian's quality play thus far can continue.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 11 picks, plus Prisco's Power Rankings and recapping 49ers' upset win over Rams

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. If you're like me and you've always wanted to own an NFL team but you're not a billionaire, I have some good news for you today: You can become an "owner" of the Green Bay Packers. For just the sixth time in franchise history, the Packers will be selling stock in the franchise, although I'm not sure it technically qualifies as stock, but I don't need to explain that right now because we're going to cover it in today's newsletter.
NFL
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 11 picks to win $100,000 for free

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the winter holiday season is just behind the calendar's greatest day of football and feasting. But for now, it's time to dive in on this week in the NFL, which features one of the most-anticipated games of the entire season. And as Week...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 11: Picks and preview

Former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle was a big fan of competitive balance, so much so that his nickname was “Parity Pete.” Rozelle died in 1996, but he would be thrilled with the state of the league in 2021. Thirteen of the league’s 32 teams have either four or five wins through 10 weeks, and every team has at least two losses. Week 10 alone saw the lowly Football Team beat the defending champion Buccaneers, the scuffling 49ers dominate the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr., Miami throttle AFC North-leading Baltimore, Carolina and a returning Cam Newton bury the Cardinals, and in perhaps the most surreal outcome of the week, the winless Lions remain winless…by tying the Steelers. Those results aside, the Patriots look ascendant in the AFC, the Bills and Cowboys reasserted themselves, and the Chiefs may finally have solved their offensive woes. What surprises will Week 11 hold? Let’s find out, and get to the games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy