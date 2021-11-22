NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 12 Win Probabilities Tool

Week 11 is upon us already and we have just two teams on a bye. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have some extra time off to right the ship this week. We will be missing the top-scoring receiver in Cooper Kupp as an option this week and potentially some other players due to COVID. There are also some injury situations to monitor as per usual and as always, be sure to check the inactive lists and follow the breaking injury news. It can often result in a “free square” for your lineup. Each week Fantasy Data will bring you 20 players that we like for the DraftKings Sunday main slate. Let us get right to it.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO