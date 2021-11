(Photo | Courtesy of G.A. Rogers & Associates) In today’s talent wars, where employees have more negotiating power and are releasing pent up departure demand in droves, how do you gain control of turnover? The problem with entering a bidding war for talent is, in the long term, it simply isn’t sustainable. Money and other such incentives are simply too efficient — there will always be someone who can outbid you.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO