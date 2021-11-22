Fact Check: Are Donald Trump's California Gas Price Claims Accurate?
The former president says Californians are paying $7.50 per gallon, but is he...www.newsweek.com
The former president says Californians are paying $7.50 per gallon, but is he...www.newsweek.com
well when Obama was president we were up, over 4$ a gallon. when Trump was in office we went down to a little over 2$ a gallon... Biden in office it has increased to the vet 4$ a gallon..... it is sick!!! there is no reason our gas should be so high. Russia is sending gas, so sending gas on ships is better for climate than just producing our own? wake up people
under President Trump we were 100% energy efficient gas was around $2 a gallon Joe Biden gets into office shut us down so we can buy foreign oil price increases yes it is 100% Joe biden's incompetence is why the gas is so high foreign oil apparently palouse last but last week they said the prices were going to go down because of Joe Biden and China and they haven't
How sweet. Just reminds people that we are overpaying, no one cares about percent , and that Newsweek is fixated on one politician's hype and ignores real Bido admin hurting our economy.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 422