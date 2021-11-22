ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fact Check: Are Donald Trump's California Gas Price Claims Accurate?

By Yevgeny Kuklychev
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
The former president says Californians are paying $7.50 per gallon, but is he...

Tonske
6d ago

well when Obama was president we were up, over 4$ a gallon. when Trump was in office we went down to a little over 2$ a gallon... Biden in office it has increased to the vet 4$ a gallon..... it is sick!!! there is no reason our gas should be so high. Russia is sending gas, so sending gas on ships is better for climate than just producing our own? wake up people

Jeff m
6d ago

under President Trump we were 100% energy efficient gas was around $2 a gallon Joe Biden gets into office shut us down so we can buy foreign oil price increases yes it is 100% Joe biden's incompetence is why the gas is so high foreign oil apparently palouse last but last week they said the prices were going to go down because of Joe Biden and China and they haven't

GolfNuttt
6d ago

How sweet. Just reminds people that we are overpaying, no one cares about percent , and that Newsweek is fixated on one politician's hype and ignores real Bido admin hurting our economy.

Newsweek

Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
Axios

Trump can't quit mainstream media

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa issued a rebuttal on Friday to a statement by former President Donald Trump that misrepresented their reporting — and once again showed the 45th president's thin skin about mainstream media. Driving the news: "Former President Trump said ... our book, 'Peril,' implied that he was...
Washington Post

What happens when the administration is hinged on the unhinged?

Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection in spectacular fashion, receiving 7 million fewer popular votes than the winner, Joe Biden. During the five weeks following the election on Nov. 3, Biden’s win withstood more than 60 failed court challenges, and by Dec. 14 each state had certified its final electoral count, thereby confirming Biden’s victory. “The electoral college has spoken,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.” No conceivable formula or legal challenge to the election remained. Biden had beaten Trump. On Jan. 6, Congress would meet to confirm the electoral count, and on Jan. 20, the new president would be sworn in. Everyone expected the defeated president to eventually concede, but Donald Trump refused. Instead, as ABC newsman Jonathan Karl explains in “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Trump chose to launch a violent insurrection that upended the peaceful transfer of power. Karl’s sobering, solid, account of Trump’s last year in office sheds new light on how the man who lost the presidency nearly succeeded in overthrowing the 2020 election. Anyone who thinks that “it can’t happen here,” ought to read this book.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

