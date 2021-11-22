Canadian MLS teams announce 2022 season and home openers

Canada will host the United States outdoors at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Jan. 30 in a key World Cup qualifying game. Canada Soccer made the announcement on Thursday. “We are excited to bring the Men’s National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match to Hamilton in January with the team riding a nation-wide wave of support at the top of the table and after an incredible display from Edmontonians in November,” Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer president, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to seeing a Sea of Red at Tim Hortons Field in January for the Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as we have throughout the Final Round with our fans continuing to push the Men’s National Team to new heights.”

