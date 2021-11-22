ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Canadian MLS teams announce 2022 season and home openers

Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams across Major League Soccer have announced their season and home openers, respectively, for the 2022 season. Toronto FC will travel to Texas to face...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Laker guys and girls open season at home this weekend

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Hockey season is back in South Dakota and the Watertown Lakers are preparing for the new season. The Laker girls finished last season with a regular-season record of 5-9-2 and finished sixth in the state tournament. Curt Kranz takes over coaching duties this season from Alex Purdy. Kranz is a familiar name as he has previously coached and played for the Lakers. He says friends got him into hockey:
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thecharlottepost.com

Charlotte FC sets an ambitious MLS target for 2022 home opener: 73,019

Charlotte FC is setting an ambitious goal of an MLS attendance record for its home debut on March 8, 2022 against LA Galaxy. Charlotte FC’s is aiming high for its home Major League Soccer debut. The expansion side’s inaugural match at Bank of America Stadium is March 8, 2022 against...
MLS
mnufc.com

MNUFC 2022 Home Opener + Season Opener Information

MNUFC will kick off its sixth season in MLS out east at Philadelphia Union, Saturday, February 26, time TBD. Philadelphia was one of two Eastern Conference teams Minnesota faced in 2021. The following week, the Loons return home to Saint Paul and host the latest Western Conference addition Nashville SC on Saturday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Additionally, Minnesota will be the visitors for the New York Red Bulls’ home opener on Sunday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. CT. The Loons haven’t played against Nashville since 2020, nor the Red Bulls since 2019.
MLS
massivereport.com

The Crew to open 2022 MLS season at home against Vancouver Whitecaps

The 2021 Major League Soccer regular season just ended and the MLS Cup playoffs just kicked off but the league is already looking forward to next year. MLS announced the home openers for all teams in the 2022 season on Monday and the Columbus Crew will open the year at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26. The Black & Gold will welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to Columbus. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET to begin the 27th MLS season.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Mls Teams#New York City Fc#Major League Soccer#Fc Dallas#The New York Red Bulls#The Vancouver Whitecaps#Columbus Crew#Cf Montreal#Concacaf Champions League
WKRC

FC Cincinnati to open 2022 season on road and date for home opener set

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati will kick off the club’s 17-match 2022 home schedule at TQL Stadium against D.C United on March 5, 2022, the league announced on Monday. The Orange and Blue also hosted D.C. United in the first home match of 2020, after the MLS is Back Tournament, playing to a 0-0 draw. Kickoff for the match is set for 6 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

LAFC to open 2022 MLS regular season Feb. 26 vs. Colorado Rapids

MLS revealed the full home opener slate for the upcoming 2022 regular season on Monday, and LAFC will be kicking off their next campaign on Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Banc against the Colorado Rapids. The game will give LAFC the potential for a bit of revenge from Decision Day...
MLS
The Mane Land

Orlando City Will Open 2022 Season at Home vs. CF Montreal

Major League Soccer announced the opening match for every team today and Orlando City will host CF Montreal on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. It will be the eighth consecutive season since joining the top flight that the Lions will be home for the first game, but it will be the first time Orlando has faced Montreal on opening day.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
soundersfc.com

Sounders FC to open 2022 MLS regular season at home February 27 vs. Nashville

SEATTLE, WASH. – Seattle Sounders FC is set to open the 2022 MLS regular season at home on Sunday, February 27 against Nashville SC (time TBD), followed by a road matchup against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 5 (3:00 p.m. PT). It marks the Rave Green’s first-ever matchup with 2020 expansion side Nashville, who moves to the Western Conference in 2022. Seattle’s second match next season features a postseason rematch, with Sounders FC set to face RSL in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs tomorrow evening at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, Sirius XM FC, El Rey 1360 AM). The two fixtures were unveiled today as part of Major League Soccer’s announcement of each club’s 2022 home opener. The full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the end of the year.
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Hamilton picked to host Canada-U.S. World Cup qualifying game

Canada will host the United States outdoors at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Jan. 30 in a key World Cup qualifying game. Canada Soccer made the announcement on Thursday. “We are excited to bring the Men’s National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match to Hamilton in January with the team riding a nation-wide wave of support at the top of the table and after an incredible display from Edmontonians in November,” Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer president, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to seeing a Sea of Red at Tim Hortons Field in January for the Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as we have throughout the Final Round with our fans continuing to push the Men’s National Team to new heights.”
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club he founded

MADRID -- Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday. The 36-year-old Gasol said he will play until the end of the season before deciding whether to retire. Gasol is the owner and president of Girona,...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Menard's main focus remains on winning Grey Cup for Alouettes

Another day, another individual honour for David Menard. The Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman was named the East Division's top Canadian on Thursday after registering a conference-high eight sacks. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old Chicoutimi, Que., native was voted a division all-star. But Menard's measure for a successful season goes well beyond...
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

OHL suspends Ottawa 67's winger Robinson for eight games for hit to head

TORONTO -- Dylan Robinson of the Ottawa 67's has been handed an eight-game suspension by the Ontario Hockey League for a check to the head. Robinson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for the incident that occurred Nov. 19 against the Wolves in Sudbury. The OHL department of player...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays prospect Hagen Danner progresses on mound after hitting struggles

TORONTO – Late in the summer of 2019, the cumulative effect of relentless failure at the plate started getting to Hagen Danner. Drafted as a catcher in the second round by the Toronto Blue Jays a couple of years earlier, the Huntington Beach, Calif., native came out of the gates slow at low-A Lansing, buried himself during a six-hit, 24-strikeout May, recovered with a solid June but then cratered again immediately after.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy