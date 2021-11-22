ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: KC Wheat Keeps Pushing Higher, Most Crops Follow

March KC wheat closed up 17 1/2 cents at another new contract high of $8.84, bulled up by tight supplies and weather concerns. On the bearish side, January soybean meal fell $7.60 and pulled January soybeans down 1 1/4 cents on the day. March corn closed up 4 cents and...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Expected to Begin the Week

Last week showed the uptrend resuming during the second half. Higher cash trade gave traders to confidence to move futures higher to at least keep pace with the strength. Nearby hogs just could not shake the bearishness of cash weakness due to plentiful hogs coming to the market. Cattle: Higher...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Mixed Morning Trade

Corn trade is flat to a penny lower, beans are 1 to 2 cents lower, and wheat is 3 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny lower at midday. Rangebound trade is continuing with trade unable to sustain moves in either direction. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher with unleaded values sliding to crimp blender margins. Basis should remain steady to firmer short term as harvest pressure eases as more producers wrap up.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed in Quiet Pre-Holiday Trade

December corn ended down 2 1/4 cents and January soybeans were down 2 cents Friday, a day of mostly quiet trading in grains ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. March KC wheat and March oats had the largest gains in the grain sector, closing up 8 cents and 8 1/4 cents, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Mixed; Soybean, Wheat Futures Higher

Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday; soybean futures are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat futures are 5 to 9 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents weaker at midday with sideways action continuing with spillover trade from soybeans and wheat limiting support with weaker spread action. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cash Cattle Market Champions Another Week of Higher Prices

The rally that cash cattle market has been able to secure is one that’s been long overdue as the market reaches prices that haven’t been seen since 2017. It was a powerful day for the cattle markets as feeder cattle futures closed upward of $2.00 higher and feedlots once again pushed the cash cattle market higher. Pork cutouts jumped sharply higher and the lean hog contracts for 2022 closed higher even with China absent from the day’s export report.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Higher Across the Board

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1/2 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 6 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Grain markets are higher across the board overnight with gains led by soybean oil as most contracts post 0.9-1.0% gains.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Wheat#Ap
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Mixed, Soybean Meal Higher Again

December soybean meal closed up $9.60 Monday, keeping crush values elevated and providing another day of support to soybean prices. Wheats were mixed with December Chicago wheat up 9 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat down 23 1/2 cents. December corn closed down 3/4 cent and March corn was down...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Traders Eager to Push Hogs Higher Despite Fundamentals

Feedlots let out a sigh of relief upon seeing how packers committed the cattle they bought last week. Livestock futures are starting the week on a strong note as the hog market continues to find technical support, feeder cattle contracts aren’t being pressured by a rallying corn market and the live cattle complex is thankful to see packers are still pulling cattle.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy