Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Corn trade is 1 cent to 2 cents lower, beans are 10 cents to 12 cents higher and wheat is 23 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 cent to 2 cents lower at midday with trade holding near the upper end of the range in quiet action so far with Mexico securing 198,200 metric tons (mt) of corn on the daily wire, mostly of old crop. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with more stocks builds needed to slow production from near record levels with holiday driving demand coming quickly.
