Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Corn futures are 4 to 5 cents higher at midday, bean futures are 13 to 14 cents higher and wheat futures are 16 to 27 cents higher. Corn futures are 4 to 5 cents higher at midday with action following the lead of wheat and remaining near the upper end of the range to start the week with other fresh news limited. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher with unleaded values sliding to crimp blender margins a bit.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO