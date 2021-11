I was never much of a slipper person; instead, I opted for socks to wear around the house. But I realized I needed something more substantial when I accidentally stepped in water around the kitchen (I mean, no one likes wet socks), when they started getting holes in them, and when I needed to quickly run outside to check the mail, only to track in stray leaves and twigs on the bottoms. Also, slippers kind of had their *moment* when we were all indoors at the beginning of the pandemic, and thanks to their newfound popularity, I came to the conclusion that I, too, finally needed a pair because socks were clearly not cutting it.

