Social media reacts to Waukesha bloodshed

L iberals and conservatives spoke out after the fatal attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, with some on the Left saying it might be karma for the Rittenhouse verdict.

At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured Sunday by a suspect who drove an SUV into a Christmas parade.

"Good god Wisconsin, wtf are we even doing here!?!??!" one self-described advocate tweeted. "Still waiting to hear if the shots that were fired came from the SUV or were fired at the SUV in 'self defense.'"

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, REELS AFTER HORRIFIC PARADE ATTACK LEAVES AT LEAST FIVE DEAD AND SCORES INJURED



"Kyle Rittenhouse flashed white supremacist hand signals, while hanging out with an infamous white supremacist group ( & LE connected) The Proud Boys. So we understand his motivation," said Tariq Nasheed, a journalist and outspoken figure on social media. "But can anyone show proof that the #Waukesha suspect was a member of BLM, or if it was racial?"



"You reap what you sow, Wisconsin," one user tweeted, referencing the verdict in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. "Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened."



"The horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is just heartbreaking," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat. "Please keep the victims in your prayers tonight."



"We’re praying for the victims of horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, responded to Baldwin's post.



"Have the DOJ and FBI deployed to #Waukesha ?" asked conservative pundit Sebastian Gorka. "Or are they too busy hunting down school moms?"



"If it turns out the asshole that drove through the Christmas Parade in Wisconsin did so because he was 'angry & confused' by the Rittenhouse verdict as President Biden expressed in his statement, I hope Biden is blamed for inciting violence," said Kimberly Klacik, a former Republican congressional nominee. "That statement was reckless."



"My thoughts and prayers for everyone injured in Waukesha’s Christmas parade," said Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican. "My gratitude for all law enforcement, medical personnel, and community members who are responding."



"So, how fast will Waukesha now turn into a local news story according to our national media?" Ben Shapiro asked. "Over/under 6 hours."



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"With the heart-wrenching tragedy in Waukesha, it’s even more important for us to do our job today," said conservative pundit Steven Crowder. "To inform, to heal and most difficult, to still laugh together."

Washington Examiner Videos