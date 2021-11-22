ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels Utilities moves forward on selling current headquarters and developing new one

By Donna Provencher
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Braunfels Utilities new facility is anticipated to open...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Antonio Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 19, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
San Antonio Business Journal

City of San Antonio launches "Shift to Buy Local" campaign

The city of San Antonio has launched a new campaign highlighting the impact of buying local called "Shift to Buy Local." “Shifting just 10% of household spending to local-independent businesses keeps a larger share of dollars in our region, stimulates a multiplier effect and creates new jobs,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release, adding that it was small business owners and their staff who have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic, and shopping at these businesses gives back and recognizes that sacrifice.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
New Braunfels, TX
Business
New Braunfels, TX
Government
City
New Braunfels, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Space#Braunfels#Square Footage#New Braunfels Utilities
San Antonio Business Journal

Looking west: Pearl’s success spurs more development on other side of river

Pearl remains San Antonio's hotspot, and developers have taken notice. Take a look at the many projects on deck for the nearby area. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

Noise ordinance program creates conflict between residents and business owners

“What it feels like is residents against the business community, and that’s not what we want." © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
San Antonio Business Journal

VIA advancing downtown mixed-use development

More than two and a half years after confirming plans to transform a pair of sites in the center city into mixed-use developments, VIA Metropolitan Transit is now advancing that vision. Both projects could spur additional reinvestment on the western and eastern edges of downtown. One of those projects is...
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: 1228B Chester

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 5, 2021. Year to date through November 5, 2021, the court recorded 56 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -3 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio

Comments / 0

Community Policy