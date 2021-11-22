Keybank Acquires Leading Payments Innovator Xup

Next-Gen Managed Security Service Providers gear up to help midmarket enterprises see network risks, stop threats with SaaS NDR. CyGlass, the leading SaaS-based Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform specifically designed for smaller IT and security teams, has expanded its global channel of cybersecurity distributors and service providers to include Advanced Computer Solutions Group, Exclusive Networks New Australia and UK, Monarch Technologies, Intercity Technology, Maxtec, Stratejm, Vertosoft, and Viwsec. Additionally, Cyglass has enhanced its Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS) to better support next-generation Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and has revamped its channel program to better support partners as they deliver the powerful, inexpensive, and easy to operate CyGlass network defense service to customers around the world.

