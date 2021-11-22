Global Medical Polymers Market Report 2021: Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of $27.75 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Polymers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Medical Resins & Fibers, Medical Elastomers), by Application (Medical Devices & Equipment, Medical Packaging), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical polymers market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 27.75 billion and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028

Growing demand for medical and pharmaceutical packaging, especially flexible packaging for medicines, blood bags, surgical gloves, and medical drapes, has been driving the market growth over the last few years.

The growing importance of medical polymers in hip and joint replacement applications, and spinal and cranial implants, is gaining popularity and is expected to significantly impact the market growth.The medical devices and equipment was the largest application segment for medical polymers, with a market share of 53.80% in 2020. The growing scope of flexible packaging in medical goods is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. The increasing consumer awareness of hygiene further supports the demand for flexible packaging in medical goods.

The rise of the home healthcare market has contributed to the growing popularity of medical polymers, and this trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years.Increasing R&D spending for biodegradable plastics coupled with application development by market participants is anticipated to create promising prospects for market growth. PVC and PP occupy the largest market share due to various superior attributes such as high mechanical, thermal, chemical strength, wear and corrosion resistance, and high resilience and endurance levels.

This allows these materials to be consumed in various medical applications. However, raw material price volatility and crude oil price fluctuation can impact market growth. Medical Polymers Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the fibers and resins segment occupied a market share of 74.36% in 2020. The high demand can be attributed to the better thermal and chemical resistance properties of the product

The biodegradable plastics segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of biodegradable plastics in the manufacturing of a range of medical equipment and its growing use in prosthetics for replacement procedures is anticipated to drive the demand during the forecast period

The medical devices and equipment segment is projected to dominate the demand in terms of application, with a market share of 53.8% in 2020. Increasing use of polymers in the manufacturing of implants, joint & hip replacements, and cardiology stents are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the demand for medical polymers in terms of production and consumption. The region is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Improvement in the standard of living, rising awareness about the benefits of medical polymers compared to their traditional counterparts, and rise in home healthcare devices have been the factors driving the regional demand

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market summary2.2. Segmental Outlook Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Global Polymer Foam Market3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Chrome Plating on Automotive Plastics Market3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4. Medical Polymers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Product movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 20284.2. Medical Resins and Fibers4.3. Medical Elastomers4.4. Biodegradable plastics Chapter 5. Medical Polymers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 20285.2. Medical devices and equipment5.3. Medical packaging Chapter 6. Medical Polymers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Regional movement analysis & market share, 2016 and 2027 Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)7.3. Vendor Landscape7.3.1. List of key Distributors And Channel Partners7.3.2. Key Potential Customers7.4. Public Companies7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis7.5. Private Companies7.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators7.5.2. Geographical Presence Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Company Overview8.2. Financial Performance8.3. Product Benchmarking8.4. Strategic Initiatives

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Celanese Corporation

DSM N.V.

DuPont

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dow, Inc.

Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Tianjin Plastics Research Institute Co. Ltd

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shanghai New Shanghua Polymer Material Co. Ltd

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Company

