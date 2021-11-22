ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Medical Polymers Market Report 2021: Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of $27.75 Billion By 2028

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Polymers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Medical Resins & Fibers, Medical Elastomers), by Application (Medical Devices & Equipment, Medical Packaging), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical polymers market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 27.75 billion and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028

Growing demand for medical and pharmaceutical packaging, especially flexible packaging for medicines, blood bags, surgical gloves, and medical drapes, has been driving the market growth over the last few years.

The growing importance of medical polymers in hip and joint replacement applications, and spinal and cranial implants, is gaining popularity and is expected to significantly impact the market growth.The medical devices and equipment was the largest application segment for medical polymers, with a market share of 53.80% in 2020. The growing scope of flexible packaging in medical goods is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. The increasing consumer awareness of hygiene further supports the demand for flexible packaging in medical goods.

The rise of the home healthcare market has contributed to the growing popularity of medical polymers, and this trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years.Increasing R&D spending for biodegradable plastics coupled with application development by market participants is anticipated to create promising prospects for market growth. PVC and PP occupy the largest market share due to various superior attributes such as high mechanical, thermal, chemical strength, wear and corrosion resistance, and high resilience and endurance levels.

This allows these materials to be consumed in various medical applications. However, raw material price volatility and crude oil price fluctuation can impact market growth. Medical Polymers Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of product, the fibers and resins segment occupied a market share of 74.36% in 2020. The high demand can be attributed to the better thermal and chemical resistance properties of the product
  • The biodegradable plastics segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of biodegradable plastics in the manufacturing of a range of medical equipment and its growing use in prosthetics for replacement procedures is anticipated to drive the demand during the forecast period
  • The medical devices and equipment segment is projected to dominate the demand in terms of application, with a market share of 53.8% in 2020. Increasing use of polymers in the manufacturing of implants, joint & hip replacements, and cardiology stents are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period
  • The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the demand for medical polymers in terms of production and consumption. The region is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Improvement in the standard of living, rising awareness about the benefits of medical polymers compared to their traditional counterparts, and rise in home healthcare devices have been the factors driving the regional demand

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market summary2.2. Segmental Outlook Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Global Polymer Foam Market3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Chrome Plating on Automotive Plastics Market3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4. Medical Polymers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Product movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 20284.2. Medical Resins and Fibers4.3. Medical Elastomers4.4. Biodegradable plastics Chapter 5. Medical Polymers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 20285.2. Medical devices and equipment5.3. Medical packaging Chapter 6. Medical Polymers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Regional movement analysis & market share, 2016 and 2027 Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)7.3. Vendor Landscape7.3.1. List of key Distributors And Channel Partners7.3.2. Key Potential Customers7.4. Public Companies7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis7.5. Private Companies7.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators7.5.2. Geographical Presence Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Company Overview8.2. Financial Performance8.3. Product Benchmarking8.4. Strategic Initiatives

  • BASF SE
  • Bayer Material Science AG
  • Celanese Corporation
  • DSM N.V.
  • DuPont
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Dow, Inc.
  • Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.
  • Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.
  • Tianjin Plastics Research Institute Co. Ltd
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Shanghai New Shanghua Polymer Material Co. Ltd
  • Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gikxbq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-polymers-market-report-2021-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-a-value-of-27-75-billion-by-2028--301429924.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mobile Device Management Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 3.9 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Mobile Device Management industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 3.9 billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Market Value#Medical Device#Market Trends#Medical Packaging#Segment Forecasts#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr
TheStreet

Medical Adhesives Market Worth $12.3 Billion In 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report " Medical Adhesives Market by Natural Type, Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Resin Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, PU, Epoxy), Technology (Water based, Solvent based, and Solids and Hot melts), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size for Medical adhesives is projected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2021 to USD 12.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Growing demand for Medical Adhesives due to rise in population, income level, and health awareness in developing countries.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global patient engagement solutions market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Automotive Infotainment Market Report 2021: OF Fitted Segment Dominated In 2020 And Is On Track To Generate USD 9.6 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Heads-up Display, Navigation Unit, Display Unit), by Fit Type, by Vehicle Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive infotainment market...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Ferroelectric RAM (Serial Memory, Parallel Memory, Other) Market Research Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ferroelectric RAM market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
clarkcountyblog.com

New Research Report: Global Limb Salvage Systems Market 2026 Major Company Profile Analysis and Outlook| Onkos Surgical, Wright Medical, Zimmer, Hanger,

Report Hive Research has published a detailed report on the Limb Salvage Systems market. This market research report was prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts and monitoring the market for a minimum of five years. The report provides you with growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market assessments. Our research team has implemented a robust research methodology that includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s 5 Force analysis, and real-time analysis. Furthermore, they have conducted interviews with the industry experts to offer a report that helps the clients to formulate strategies accordingly.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Wafer Level Packaging Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wafer Level Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wafer level packaging market experienced strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

The Red Hot Metaverse Space May Soon Reach $1T Market Value, Grayscale Reports

With the rapid growth of the Metaverse world, Grayscale determined that the entire industry could be worth over $1 trillion soon. Metaverse is a whole new paradigm paving the way for yet another exciting investment frontier. Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset management firm, believes that the industry will be valued at over $1 trillion in the next few years.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Brazil Gift Card And Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Market Will Increase From $4.41 Billion In 2020 To Reach $8.27 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in...
WORLD
Medagadget.com

Renal Denervation Devices Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 1.3 Billion at a 35.5% CAGR By 2028 | St. Jude Medical, Inc., ReCor Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd

Renal sympathetic denervation or (RDN) has shown excellent promise in permanently controlling hypertension in an individual. The treatment works by ablating or cutting off activity of the renal sympathetic nerves on the renal arterial walls. Ablation of certain areas on the walls reduces or stops the hyperactivity of the nerves, which reduces release of certain vasoconstrictors that reduce blood flow and increase pressure.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Smart Medical Device Market Report 2021: Increasing Partnership And Product Launches - Market Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Medical Device Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The smart medical device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.61% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$286.013 billion in 2026 from US$110.089 billion in 2019. The market for smart devices is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to the quick shift from the traditional methods to smart medical devices to obtaining real-time information, tracking past health records, identifying potential health issues, devising a better and accurate treatment plan, saving on medical expenses and creating more awareness towards healthcare and fitness amongst the people.
TECHNOLOGY
Medagadget.com

Orphan Drugs Market size was valued at USD 141.00 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 330.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period

Orphan drugs are used to diagnose, prevent, or treat life-threatening or very serious diseases or disorders that are rare. There are no adequate drugs for the treatment of rare diseases such as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), Huntington’s disease, muscular dystrophy, Tourette syndrome, and myoclonus, and thus, they are treated by orphan drugs. Orphan drugs are developed for public health needs. Orphan diseases appear in patient populations representing 6-8% of the global population. Symptoms of some orphan diseases may appear at birth or in childhood.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Global Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing market will register an incremental spend of about USD 45.82 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.70% during the five-year forecast period. The prices are outlined to rise by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. Gerresheimer Ag, Flex Ltd., and Jabil Inc. are a few of the key suppliers in the medical devices contract manufacturing market. .
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Smart Hospitals Market Report 2021-2026 - Emergence Of AI-Enabled Smart Hospitals To Transform Patient Experience And Improve Medical Outcomes

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Hospitals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach $111.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Hospitals estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020,...
HEALTH
helpnetsecurity.com

IoT security market to reach $52.3 billion by 2026

The overall security in IoT market will reach $52.3 billion globally by 2026, while distributed denial of service protection for IoT systems will reach $1.58 globally by 2026, a ResearchAndMarkets report reveals. Other report findings. Driven largely by commercial retrofits, IoT security in smart buildings will reach $4.55 globally by...
TECHNOLOGY
perfumerflavorist.com

Report: Cold Brew Coffee Market Value

A report by Grand View Research* states that the global cold brew coffee market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2019 to 2025, having been valued at $339.7 million in 2018. While originally intended as an exclusive beverage in the foodservice industry, the popularity of handcrafted and premium cold brew products opened growth opportunities for the global market.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
houstonmirror.com

Meal Replacement Products Market 2021 Global Industry to Reach US$ 11 Billion and Growing at CAGR Of 7.64% By 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Meal Replacement Products – Global Market Report 2021-2027". Meal Replacement Products Market is valued approximately at USD 11 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.64% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Meal replacement products are the food and beverage products consumed as an alternative for solid meals. These products contain essential nutrition required by the body. The global Meal Replacement Products market is being driven by increasing popularity of weight management plans due to prevalence of obesity. According to Statista, there has been increase in prevalence of obesity among adults aged above 20 in the U.S. from 30.6% in 2016 to 31.7% in 2018. Another important driving factor is the rising product launches. For instance, in June 2021, Arla Food Ingredients had launched three new solutions for meal replacement products with the range of whey protein and micellar casein ingredients for ready-to-drink beverages, high protein bars and protein shakes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy