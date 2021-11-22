ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Epazz's CryObo Technology To Issue Token (NFT) For A Real Estate Deal In Cyprus

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Tokenization of Real Property Becoming a Way to Raise Capital

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that CryObo technology will issue Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for a real estate deal in Cyprus. Cyprus is a small European Union member which is moving forward with cryptocurrency regulations. The Cyprus real estate deal will be a test of CryObo technology.

The tokens will be backed by real estate. Real estate will be appraised for current value; however, the future of real estate will be evaluated. The goal is for the real estate deal to access the future value of properties once the land is developed, and buildings are constructed. This technology would allow real estate developers to raise capital at better terms and allow the token holder to raise appraisals of the tokens and earned income.

Our goal is to launch CryObo in early 2022. This decentralized financial system would be the first real-world business backing the tokenized economy. It would be beneficial to fund farmers, help their customers by giving discounts and provide incentives for the retail sector.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO, and chairman, said, "Cyprus is a great country to test the abilities of CryObo technology for real estate deals."

About CryObo Inc.

CryObo Inc. will be enhancing its software to give early access to companies backed by real assets an easy way to access the token markets. The company's platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, corps, and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require a smart solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac (applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

The "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking language, such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue," the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

For more information, please contactInvestor Relationsinvestors@epazz.net312-955-8161 www.epazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

More Than $750,000,000 Worth of Crypto Liquidated in Just 12 Hours As Markets Sell Off

Tens of thousands of crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as markets across all sectors close out the week in the red. Data from the cryptocurrency futures trading and information platform Coinglass reveals that on November 25th, over $751 million worth of trader positions in digital assets were wiped out in a 12-hour span. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors holding long positions.
STOCKS
protocol.com

‘Buy now, pay later’ is booming. But companies are facing pressure to change.

This holiday season, merchants are poised to use "buy now, pay later" like never before. Not just a hot new payments or ecommerce feature, it's also a key marketing feature to drive more sales for merchants. The growth has been quick. Consumers are expected to make $100 billion in "buy now, pay later" purchases in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020, and could increase up to 15 times its current volume by 2025.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Cyprus#Real Assets#Real Property#Nft#Epazz Inc#Non Fungible Tokens#European Union#Ph D#Cryobo Inc
moneyweek.com

What would another lockdown mean for markets?

Markets are decidedly not full of the Friday feeling today. Markets are tumbling as we’re all hearing about yet another variant of Covid-19, which has resulted in England putting South Africa on the red list. So what’s going on?. Markets are clearly rattled by the new Covid variant. The first...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Cryptocurrency valuations are softening in the near term. But the future is still bright. Investors should bet on assets with brand recognition and compelling use cases. The two tokens below have what it takes to meet these criteria. Cryptocurrency assets are flashing signs of weakness in the latter half of...
STOCKS
TheStreet

LALA Calls Shareholders To Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting To Vote On Request To Cancel Registration And Listing Of Outstanding Shares

TORREÓN, Mexico, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today announced that, as resolved by its Board of Directors, it will call shareholders to an extraordinary shareholders meeting, to be held on December 13, to discuss and, as appropriate, approve a request to cancel the registration of outstanding LALA "B" shares on the Registro Nacional de Valores (RNV) and the consequent delisting from the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., pursuant to the previously announced completion of the public tender offer by Trust 410541-7.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Trader using astrology-based analysis predicts this for Bitcoin, Ethereum

Using astrology to predict crypto price movements? Before you dismiss this, it’s worth noting that even Trading View has a moon phases indicator, for investors or traders who use celestial bodies in their analysis. To learn more, journalist Laura Shin interviewed astrologer and trader Maren Altman to learn her price...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares. Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), November 26, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the exercise of subscription rights and the issue of new shares.
ELECTIONS
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Algorand ($ALGO) Foundation Partners With AI-Powered Tokenized Real Estate Platform

Recently, Algorand Foundation announced a partnership with Lofty AI, a tokenized real estate platform that offers investors access to A.I. vetted properties. As Binance Research explained in June 2019, Algorand is “a permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network.” $ALGO is the native asset of this layer one blockchain.
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

Fractional lands $5.5 million to let friends (and strangers) invest in real estate together

As teammates at buy now, pay later fintech Affirm, Stella Han and Carlos Treviño bonded over their shared background of growing up in real estate families. The mission of “pay at your own pace” at Affirm clashed with their firsthand experience of the taxing time commitment and high costs that comes with owning real estate; a contrast that eventually seeded the idea for Fractional.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy