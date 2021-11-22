ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS, Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat win big at the 2021 AMAs

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prizes for the 2021 American Music Awards...

fremonttribune.com

The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Things to Know About ‘Best R&B /Soul Female Artist’ Nominee Doja Cat

It may appear as though Doja Cat burst onto the scene in 2018 with her viral song “Mooo!”, however, she was already creating a buzz on SoundCloud in 2012 with records like “So High.” The song did so well it caught the attention of Dr. Luke, thus landing the California native a deal with Kemosabe Records, RCA Records and publishing company Prescription Songs at just 17 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Maneskin Rock the House With ‘Beggin” For First-Ever AMAs Performance

Måneskin were total rock stars during their performance of “Beggin'” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 21). Their first-ever performance at the awards show, the Italian rock band sported suits with bowties as strobe lights flashed to the tune of their hit song. Lead vocalist Damiano David also rocked thick eyeliner and black fingernail polish.
CELEBRITIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Saweetie Wants You to ‘Twerk That Ass’ on New Song ‘Icy Chain’

Saweetie’s quick-hitting “Icy Chain” gets straight to the point: “You can’t handle me,” she raps, while she and slinky beats beckon all to “twerk that ass for an Icy Chain” on the chorus. The song precedes her debut appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, with...
MUSIC
Billboard

Saweetie Debuts New Song ‘Icy Chain,’ Performs ‘Tap In’ & ‘Best Friend’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Saweetie brought her icy charm to Studio 8H on Nov. 20, performing a brand new single plus a medley of familiar tunes during her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live. For her first performance, the Bay Area-raised rapper stepped out in a bedazzled silver dress while flanked by ballerina backup dancers for a slowed-down rendition of “Tap In.” As the song’s tempo accelerated, Saweetie transitioned into the girl power anthem “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat.
THEATER & DANCE
Elite Daily

Chloe Shut Down The AMAs Stage With Fire Choreo And Flawless Vocals

Chloe first stole hearts as part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, and now, she’s making major waves as a solo artist. The songstress hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform her new single “Have Mercy,” and it’s safe to say she left it all on the stage. Chloe twerked her heart out while delivering flawless vocals, and Twitter was extremely impressed.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

New York, NY – Lil Baby is shooting down a rumor he’s romantically linked to “ICY GRL” rapper Saweetie. On Thursday (November 25), Hollywood Unlocked claimed a source exclusively told them the purported couple was seen at a Chanel store in New York City. According to the source, Lil Baby...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

BTS fans react to their AMA performance and historic award win

BTS made history on Sunday night as they won Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards, and their loyal fans have flooded social media with support for their favourite K-Pop group. The boyband won all three awards they were nominated for, including Favourite Pop Duo or Group...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2021 American Music Awards: Mickey Guyton, Diplo and More to Perform

Even more star power is expected at the 2021 American Music Awards!. On Tuesday, it was announced that Diplo will serve as the first-ever AMAs musical curator, DJing his iconic tunes throughout the night, while Måneskin, Italian rock band and first-time AMA nominee, will make their U.S. awards show debut when they perform their hit, “Beggin.’”
MUSIC
papermag.com

BTS Wins Artist of the Year at the 2021 AMAs

The 2021 American Music Awards had an awesome lineup of artists including Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and, of course, BTS. The band flew all the way to LA from Seoul, South Korea to attend the awards ceremony, and it seems the trip was well worth it.
MUSIC
myhot995.com

American Music Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion wins big, despite pulling out of show

The 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, held an evening full of some of the biggest names in music at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night. To get things started, Silk Sonic -- made up of R&B duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak -- opened up the show draped in matching red velvet suits as they serenaded the crowd with their hit "Smoking Out the Window."
LOS ANGELES, CA

