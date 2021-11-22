ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Venture Global Announces Closing Of $1,250,000,000 Senior Secured Notes By Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. ("Venture Global") announced today that its subsidiary, Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC ("VGCP") has closed its offering of $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior secured notes due 2033 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on November 1, 2033.

VGCP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to (i) prepay certain amounts outstanding under VGCP's existing senior secured first lien credit facilities (the "Existing Credit Facilities"), (ii) pay breakage and hedge termination costs in connection with such prepayment and (iii) pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering. The notes are guaranteed by TransCameron Pipeline, LLC (VGCP's affiliate). The Notes are secured on a pari passu basis by a first-priority security interest in the assets that secure the Existing Credit Facilities and VGCP's existing 3.875% senior secured notes due 2029 and 4.125% senior secured notes due 2031.

The Notes were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdictions, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG to be sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global is currently constructing or developing 70 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements."  All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are "forward-looking statements."  Included among "forward-looking statements" are, among other things, statements regarding Venture Global's business strategy, plans and objectives, including the use of proceeds from the offering.  Venture Global believes that the expectations reflected in these "forward-looking statements" are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Venture Global's control. In addition, assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in "forward-looking statements" as a result of a variety of factors. These "forward-looking statements" speak only as of the date made, and other than as required by law, Venture Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any "forward-looking statement" or provide reasons why actual results may differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-global-announces-closing-of-1-250-000-000-senior-secured-notes-by-venture-global-calcasieu-pass-llc-301430037.html

SOURCE Venture Global LNG, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

LALA Calls Shareholders To Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting To Vote On Request To Cancel Registration And Listing Of Outstanding Shares

TORREÓN, Mexico, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today announced that, as resolved by its Board of Directors, it will call shareholders to an extraordinary shareholders meeting, to be held on December 13, to discuss and, as appropriate, approve a request to cancel the registration of outstanding LALA "B" shares on the Registro Nacional de Valores (RNV) and the consequent delisting from the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., pursuant to the previously announced completion of the public tender offer by Trust 410541-7.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Mimecast To Present At Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report, a leading email and data security company, today announced Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 12:45 PM MST on November 30, 2021.
LEXINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INDEPENDENCE HOLDING INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Independence Holding Company - IHC

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Independence Holding Company (IHC) - Get Independence Holding Company Report to Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Independence will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of Independence that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VMware To Present At The UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Sumit Dhawan, VMware's president, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Interest#Venture Global Lng#Llc#Vgcp#Transcameron Pipeline#Pari#North American
TheStreet

Micron And UMC Announce Global Settlement

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE: 2303; NYSE: UMC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a settlement agreement between the two companies worldwide. The companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron. UMC and Micron look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Arrival Announces Closing Of Offering Of Green Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 And Full Exercise Of Initial Purchasers' Option To Purchase Additional Notes

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (ARVL) announced today the closing of its offering (the "Notes Offering") of US$320.0 million in aggregate principal amount of green convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), including the full exercise by the initial purchasers of their option to purchase an additional US$45.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The net proceeds to Arrival from the Notes Offering are approximately US$310.4 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discount but before offering expenses.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Singapore’s BNPL Fintech Pace Secures $40M via Series A from UOB Venture Management Others

Singapore-headquartered Pace, a Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) service provider, has acquired $40 million in capital as part of its Series A round. Investors that participated in Pace’s investment round include UOB Venture Management (Singapore), Marubeni Ventures (Japan), Atinum Partners (South Korea), AppWorks (Taiwan), and several family offices based in Japan and Indonesia.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
massdevice.com

Olympus announces $50M medtech venture capital fund

Olympus (TYO:7733) announced that it established Olympus Innovation Ventures to invest in medtech startups. Tokyo-based Olympus, which has its U.S. headquarters in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, said in a news release last week that the venture fund will invest in pioneering startups. Olympus wants the money to go toward startups seeking to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and enhance patients’ quality of life.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Investor Fort Ross Ventures Closes on $200 Million Fund

Fort Ross Ventures has closed on a $200 million fund that targets late stage, Series D, investments. Fort Ross has backed multiple high profile Fintechs including Roofstock, LendingHome (now Kiavi), eToro and more. Fort Ross notes that in addition to a strong footprint in the U.S. and Israel, the VC...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stewart Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) - Get Stewart Information Services Corporation Report today announced the pricing of its public offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.600% senior notes due 2031. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Sheeva.AI Announces Follow-On Investment From Conscious Venture Partners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- She eva.AI today announced it has closed a follow-on investment from Conscious Venture Partners (CVP) through their Conscious Venture Fund II investment vehicle. The investment will further accelerate the adoption of its connected vehicle technology and Open API platform for the automation of location-based services and in-car payments. Conscious Venture Partners is the investment company associated with the Conscious Venture Lab (CVL). Sheeva.AI is an alum of CVL's 2017 Accelerator Program in Baltimore (Cohort 3) and has received great support from CVL and CVP over the last four years.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Paradigm Announces $2.5B Crypto-Focused Venture Fund

Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam, co-founders and managing directors of Paradigm, said the cryptocurrency-focused investment company seeks to broaden its presence in the virtual asset space with the launch of its first venture capital fund. In a blog post posted Monday, Huang and Ehrsam said the $2.5 billion VC fund...
MARKETS
TheStreet

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces Completion Of Upsized $253 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized and oversubscribed initial public offering of 25,300,000 units, including 3,300,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "LGVCU" on November 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Genworth Announces Redemption of Outstanding 2023 Senior Notes

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) ("Genworth"), announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc. ("Genworth Holdings"), its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 4.900% Senior Notes (the "Notes") due 2023. The redemption date of the Notes will be December 15, 2021, and the redemption price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy