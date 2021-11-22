ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moratelindo Expands Capacity In Key Network Sections With Ribbon Optical Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumatra backbone and Batam subsea link serve millions with massive transmission capacity and future technology readiness. Ribbon Communications Inc. , a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Moratelindo, Indonesia’s second largest fixed broadband provider, has...

aithority.com

