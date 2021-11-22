Moratelindo Expands Capacity In Key Network Sections With Ribbon Optical Solutions

Empowering Partners to Drive Adoption and Integration of Security Solutions. Organizations are now realizing the cyber risk that accompanies the operational efficiencies and benefits of digital transformation. Addressing that risk requires an enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy that is far more involved than the cybersecurity requirements of the past. From adopting a Zero Trust architecture to identity and access management, data and privacy protection, threat detection and response and securing cloud environments, their cybersecurity needs are mounting to secure today’s enterprise. In an effort to help organizations more comprehensively address their cybersecurity challenges, Palo Alto Networks today announced significant enhancements to its Technology Partner Program that will provide organizations with the breadth of security solutions and services and the confidence in a trusted network of cybersecurity partners.

