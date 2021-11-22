ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Baking Accessory For Hot Dog Buns (CNC-665)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient baking accessory to assist when baking hot dog buns," said an inventor, from Hays, N.C., "so I invented the NO FRET HOT DOG BUN MOLD. My design ensures that there is a proper interior recess within the bread as it bakes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to bake dough into a hot dog bun shape. In doing so, it saves time and effort while baking. It also prevents a hot dog and toppings from falling out of the bun to prevent food mess and waste while eating a hot dog. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial kitchens and bakeries. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-665, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-baking-accessory-for-hot-dog-buns-cnc-665-301427503.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bag For Kitchen Compost Unit (TRO-401)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use a kitchen compost unit and often have trouble with waste accumulating behind the bag," said an inventor from Milton, Ontario. "With the new design of this bag, waste will stay contained securely inside." He developed patent pending ULTIMATE ORGANIC BAG to provide...
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventors Develop Message Display Board For Households & Offices (SUU-672)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to display items such as decorations, children's artwork and homework that do not fit on the refrigerator," said one of two inventors, from Woodlawn, Ill., "so we invented the CORNER FRIDGE. Our design offers a versatile, organized and attractive addition to any home or office space."
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Clean Shoes Before Entering A Truck Cab (OTW-1389)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to take my pickup truck out on dirty and muddy roads but needed a better way to prevent my shoes from tracking the mud back inside the cab," said an inventor, from Gillette, Wy., "so I invented the SWIVEL MUD CLEAN. My design offers an improved alternative to boot caddies that rest on top of the step and may cause tripping hazards."
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog Bun#Inventor#Cnc#Dept#Http Www
Best Life

If You Bought These Old Spice or Secret Deodorants, Throw Them Out Now

If you're like most people, putting on deodorant or antiperspirant before leaving the house is as essential a component of your grooming routine as brushing your teeth. And while finding white marks on your clothing may typically be the biggest worry you have when applying your preferred deodorant in the morning, experts say there's a far more pressing concern you should be aware of. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that multiple types of antiperspirant products from Old Spice and Secret are being recalled over the serious safety risk they may pose to users. Read on to find out if a product you have at home could be putting your health in jeopardy.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
vestaviavoice.com

Dog owner turned inventor creates a new dog leash

Seth Griffin and Foster Phillips, founders of Hitch Leash, with Griffin’s 2-year-old silver Labrador, Grace, and their hitch leash at Homewood Central Park. The hitch leash is a retractable leash make with a carabiner clip, designed to easily hook onto stationary objects to allow an owner’s dog to roam hands-free.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Connecticut Post

The Essential Tool Sam Seneviratne Uses for Any (Every) Bake

Welcome to Playing Favorites, a new monthly series that puts our most beloved tools and gadgets front and center. Check in each month as our favorite cooks, authors, designers, and experts share what they reach for over and over again. From the dust-buster that misses nothing to the blender that tackles anything and the packing cubes that make travel a cinch, it’s the one time when playing favorites is a good thing.
LIFESTYLE
WSVN-TV

Apple Cinnamon Bun Bake/ Bite With Belkys

(WSVN) - Everyone loves desserts, especially during the holidays! We’re working out extra hard to be able to eat all that dessert. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys. Ingredients:. 2 packages large cinnamon rolls with icing. 4 eggs. 1/2 cup milk. 1 tbs. cinnamon.
RECIPES
TheStreet

Puffy Rated Best Mattress For Better Sleep

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American mattress brand Puffy has officially been awarded best mattress for innovative work in comfort-focussed design. The title of best mattress is hard to earn since competition within the online mattress industry is higher than ever. Regardless, Puffy has numerous accolades under its belt and has been featured in publications such as Forbes, CNet, Sleep Matters, Best Mattresses Guide, and more.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

10 dog breeds that do not enjoy cuddles

While dogs are known for getting and giving affection, some breeds such as Bloodhounds, Chow Chows and Afghan Hounds prefer to have their own space. According to research published by The Scotsman, some canines are more likely to turn down cuddles and pats compared to others. Much like humans, not all dogs show affection the same way, with the study discovering that Scottish Terriers, Malamute pups and Cairn Terriers also don't enjoy cuddles.
PETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy