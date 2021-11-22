ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Music Publishing Nashville Promotes Josh Van Valkenburg To EVP, Creative

By PR Newswire
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing Nashville today announced the promotion of Josh Van Valkenburg to Executive Vice President, Creative.

As EVP, Creative, Van Valkenburg is responsible for leading the team's A&R strategy, supporting SMP Nashville's roster, developing new talent, and delivering new creative opportunities for the company's songwriters. He reports directly to CEO, Sony Music Publishing Nashville, Rusty Gaston.

Throughout his career, Josh's signings have garnered over 70 No. 1 hits on Country radio. He has worked alongside chart-topping songwriters and producers including 4-time BMI Songwriter of the Year Ross Copperman, Jon Nite, Lindsay Rimes, Chris DeStefano, and 2021 ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Josh Osborne, as well as artist/songwriters such as Brett Eldredge and Chase Rice. Recently, Josh was recognized in Variety's 2020 Hitmakers list thanks to his creative support of SMP's contributing songwriters and producers on Gabby Barrett's massive No. 1 hit "I Hope."

Josh Van Valkenburg said,"Our Sony Music Publishing family is committed to lifting up and empowering all of our songwriters, from Nashville to the entire world. This ethos begins at the top with Jon Platt and Rusty Gaston, to whom I am so grateful for this opportunity. I'm so proud of our entire Nashville team and our recent wins as ASCAP and BMI Publisher of the Year. We're just getting started on an incredible journey and I'm fired up to be a part of it!"

Rusty Gaston, CEO, Sony Music Publishing Nashville said,"Josh is one of the smartest music publishing executives I have ever met. He leads the way in thinking strategically with every songwriter on our roster, and he takes actions that lead to results. We couldn't be prouder to have him on our team."

Prior to becoming EVP, Creative, Van Valkenburg held the position of SVP Creative and has spearheaded SMP Nashville's creative efforts since 2015. He has been with the company since 2005, launching his music publishing career at EMI Music Publishing. He was later promoted to the A&R team as Creative Manager in 2008, and in 2012 Van Valkenburg joined the Sony/ATV creative team as Creative Director.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-music-publishing-nashville-promotes-josh-van-valkenburg-to-evp-creative-301430023.html

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing

