No Santa Shortage Here - Zuhoo Reservations Now Open

By PR Newswire
 Nov. 22, 2021

ATLANTA and THE NORTH POLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuhoo (pronounced zoo-who), the world's most popular virtual Santa visit company, has announced that reservations for the 2021 holiday season are now on sale. Following a successful pre-sale with bookings from returning customers, email subscribers, military families and corporate partners, Zuhoo experiences are now available to all.

Zuhoo proudly employs a diverse cast of performers including Black Santa and Black Mrs. Claus, American Sign Language-fluent Santa, Spanish-speaking Santa, Faith-based Santa, military veterans and sensitive Santa performers who are specially trained for a special needs audience.

The Zuhoo experience begins at the time of booking. Performers are trained to incorporate personal information provided during the booking process to create a magical, one-of-a-kind experience for guests. With a unique proprietary platform made to look just like the North Pole, and special introductory videos from Santa's elves, the experience doesn't just include Santa — it's immersive from beginning to end.

With value-based pricing, visits start at $24.95 and may be up to $79.95 for a visit with both Santa and Mrs. Claus during peak times. Each reservation is inclusive of three children, with the capability to add up to two more at $3 extra for each additional child. With risk-free reservations, parents can reschedule or cancel up to one hour before their visit for a full refund. For family members who can't be together in person, Zuhoo can accommodate up to four guest screens in addition to the host on each visit to allow families to celebrate the magic of Christmas together.

"It was important for us to create a magical experience for the whole family," says Sarah Blackman, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Zuhoo. "By allowing hassle-free booking and cancellations, and ensuring that family members from around the world could experience the visit together, we hope to help families honor holiday traditions during a time when it may still be difficult to come together in person."

In addition to Zuhoo, Co-Founder and CEO Walt Geer owns the second largest retail Santa business in North America. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a great risk to America's aging population, many have raised questions as to whether it's safe for retail Santas to return to in-person visits and even so, how to overcome the Santa shortage. Zuhoo solves both concerns.

"Zuhoo is proud to offer a platform where seasonal holiday workers, such as Santa performers, can continue to safely bring joy to hundreds of thousands of families worldwide while earning an income," said Geer. "We reached every state and 35 countries last year, but we're just getting started at Zuhoo. We look forward to creating memorable experiences this holiday season and beyond."

For media inquiries, including interviews with Santa himself, contact zuhoo@hollywoodagency.com.

About ZuhooZuhoo (pronounced zoo-who) is a virtual character experience platform whose mission is to entertain, enrich and inspire. Founded in 2020, Zuhoo (formerly JingleRing) was experienced by families in every U.S. state and in 35 countries globally last December. The company proudly features a diverse cast of performers from ethnicity to language and employs many U.S. military veterans. Character experiences with the Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy, mermaids and more are coming soon. The company's co-founders, wife and husband duo Sarah Blackman and Walt Geer, marry their creative arts and technology expertise. Innovators, artists, storytellers and technologists are based in the Atlanta, Georgia area along with operations and a cast around the world. For information, visit www.Zuhoo.com or follow Zuhoo on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact Stacy Clougherty for Zuhoo zuhoo@hollywoodagency.com 508-971-7594

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/no-santa-shortage-here--zuhoo-reservations-now-open-301430047.html

SOURCE Zuhoo

Aha! Completes First Month Of Service To Initial Eight Cities. Executes First Phase Of Reno-Tahoe Hub Growth

RENO, Nev., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines officially took flight last month with a nonstop flight to Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash., the first of eight new destinations serviced by the carrier. This month the airline surpassed 100 flights, connecting these smaller, underserviced airports throughout the western U.S. to its hub in Reno-Tahoe.
LIFESTYLE
