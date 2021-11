The next challenger to the WWE Universal Championship has been decided. Ahead of the November 26 episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that a "Black Friday Battle Royal" would be held to determine Roman Reigns' next opponent. The Tribal Chief opened the show, saying that it's becoming embarrassing how he's running laps around the roster. Furthermore, he discussed his victory over Big E at Survivor Series and also the rumors of Brock Lesnar's suspension possibly ending soon, calling him a loser who he beat halfway around the world under less-than-ideal conditions.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO