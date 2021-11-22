Monday forecast: Warm and windy

Look for a windy Monday with above average temperatures for most of Southern California.

A wind advisory is in place for parts of the Southland through noon.

Cooler conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday but afternoon highs will climb again on Thanksgiving.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 62 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: West swell

