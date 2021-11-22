ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday forecast: Warm and windy

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PveT_0d3wfFFA00

Look for a windy Monday with above average temperatures for most of Southern California.

A wind advisory is in place for parts of the Southland through noon.

Cooler conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday but afternoon highs will climb again on Thanksgiving.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 62 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Friday forecast: Clear skies and mild temperatures

Look for clear skies and mild temperatures with some gusty winds around the southland Friday. Winds are expected to subside later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. A red flag warning is in place until 6 p.m. for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Surf forecast for L.A. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Flood watches issued in part of the Pacific Northwest as some urged to evacuate

Residents in Washington state were preparing for possible flooding as “atmospheric rivers” once again threatened parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month. People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington were asked to voluntarily evacuate Saturday night, The Bellingham Herald reported. Both towns near the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KTLA

SCE safety outages: Power restored Friday as dangerous fire conditions ease

Thousands of SoCal Edison customers had their power restored on Friday after the utility issued preemptive outages this week to prevent wildfires. Dry, windy conditions around the Southland prompted SCE to shut off power to more than 73,000 customers on Thanksgiving Day. That number was reduced overnight, but more than 42,000 were in the dark […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

More than 73K SoCal Edison customers without power on Thanksgiving amid dangerous fire weather conditions

More than 73,000 Southern California Edison were without power on Thanksgiving Day as the region saw dangerous fire weather conditions with widespread strong and damaging winds. The public safety power shutoffs are meant to prevent the electric system from sparking a wildfire that could spread fast amid the dry, windy conditions. A small percentage of Edison’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Thanksgiving#Surf#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Why can’t we just move water to solve a drought?

Have you seen the U.S. Drought Monitor’s map lately? It’s not good. Especially for one half of the country. More than 98% of the Western United States is experiencing drought. In the Northeast, it’s only about 15% of the land under a drought. In the Southeast it’s even lower, at 8%. So if there’s plenty […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Powerful winds topple trees across SoCal amid red flag warning

Powerful and damaging winds swept through Southern California Thursday, toppling trees and pairing with dry conditions to create dangerous fire weather. The strongest winds were expected through Thanksgiving morning. KTLA received images of downed trees in several cities, including in the San Fernando Valley, North Hollywood, Santa Ana and Ontario. In North Hollywood, a large […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Sunday after Thanksgiving expected to be LAX’s busiest travel day

With the Thanksgiving holiday weekend coming to an end Sunday, many of those who traveled for the holiday are heading back home. Sunday was expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel season with numbers to reach pre-pandemic levels, officials said. Prior to this year’s holiday, TSA expected to screen more than 20 […]
TRAVEL
KTLA

Immersive light show experience in downtown L.A. celebrates start of Hanukkah

The holiday of lights, dreidels, potato latkes and jelly doughnuts starts Sunday evening, with free public menorah lighting ceremonies planned across Los Angeles County to mark the start of Hanukkah. In downtown L.A., the “Lit Hanukkah” immersive family experience invites people of all faiths to celebrate and learn about Judaism’s festival to commemorate the rebuilding and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

SoCal retailers prepare for Black Friday shopping extravaganza

Retailers on Thursday were preparing for Black Friday shoppers, with many stores planning to open as early as 5 a.m. to kick off the holiday shopping spectacle. Shopping was already underway at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, where more than 80 of the Citadel’s 130 outlet stores were open. And with the recent smash-and-grabs that […]
COMMERCE, CA
KTLA

Firefighter injured battling blaze at downtown L.A. textile business

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that broke out at a textile business in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 16th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert. The fire erupted at a textile business and threatened […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

U.S. Navy opens base to help relieve L.A. County port congestion

Officials are using a California naval base to help alleviate congestion at Los Angeles County ports in time for holiday shopping. The Ventura County Star reports Sunday that the Port of Hueneme has an agreement with Naval Base Ventura County to use a wharf, two buildings and land inside the base. Base spokesman Drew Verbis says the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire destroys 6 mobile homes near Salton Sea

A fire destroyed six mobile homes in the rustic community of Desert Shores on the west side of the Salton Sea on Friday, authorities said. In addition, the Imperial County Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was fighting a fire south of the Salton Sea in the Fig Lagoon area of the New River […]
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Actor Chiké Okonkwo on upcoming ‘La Brea’ season finale

Chiké Okonkwo talks about “La Brea” being picked up for a second season, the show’s season finale and why the show resonates with people. The season finale of “La Brea” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 26, 2021.
BREA, CA
KTLA

Shooting reported in Hyde Park; 3 injured: LAFD

Three people were injured in Hyde Park Saturday night after a reported shooting, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting was reported at about 6:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of Brynhurst Avenue, according to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people – a 20-year-old […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Historic South-Central strip mall fire knocked down: LAFD

It took firefighters less than half an hour to extinguish a fire in a strip mall in Historic South-Central Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire in the 150-foot-by-200-foot strip mall at 128 E. Washington Blvd. began shortly before 5:30 p.m., the LAFD said in the initial alert. Known as the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Customers left without Thanksgiving meals after Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market sees no-show of workers

An employee walkout at a Boston Market in Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday left several customers scrambling to provide Thanksgiving meals for their families. Customers who showed up at the franchise to pick up their prepaid orders on Thanksgiving morning got an unpleasant surprise when they arrived at the restaurant’s closed doors. A sign posted outside […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Riverside fire reignites, jumps containment line

Riverside officials are helping residents evacuate after the Arlanza Fire rekindled Wednesday evening. The Riverside Fire Department tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. that the fire jumped the containment line and began burning mulch in the area. The Riverside Police Department said on Twitter that they were joining with the Fire Department in assisting with evacuations […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy