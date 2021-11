TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Rebuking the Biden administration, Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday passed a measure that seeks to prevent workers from being required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The votes by the House and Senate came on the third day of a special legislative session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has sparred for months with the White House about COVID-19 policies. But the outcome of the votes was never in doubt --- Republican leaders agreed on the bill (HB 1B) before the session started and walled it off from any changes.

