Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. Sees Quicker Closing, Improved Customer Experience With New Digital Tool

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. continues to improve the digital loan process for customers. The company successfully launched its Express Portal in February 2021, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and a decreased time to close.

Since its launch, Vanderbilt Mortgage has closed more than 2,600 mortgage loans through the Express Portal.

The Express Portal, which makes the home loan process quicker and easier for customers, is a personalized digital tool that empowers customers to manage and track their home loan online and when convenient for them.

Customers that use the Express Portal close on their homes an average of seven days earlier compared to those who apply for a loan through Vanderbilt the traditional way.

"We want to create a path to homeownership that's fast and easy. Embracing digital tools that simplify the process is critical to increasing transparency during the loan process," said Eric Hamilton, President of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. "The Express Portal helps customers clearly identify what stage the loan process is in, reducing frustration and creating a more positive experience that's at our customers' fingertips."

The Express Portal allows users to:

  • Upload pictures of important documents
  • Track the status of their loan
  • Contact their loan processor directly through the Express Portal, eliminating lengthy phone calls

Since its launch, Vanderbilt Mortgage has closed more than 2,600 mortgage loans through the Express Portal, and when surveyed, nearly 98% of customers using it said the loan process was easy.

To learn more about the home loan process or to apply for a loan visit http://www.vmf.com.

About Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc.Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. is a national housing lender that specializes in financing manufactured homes. In business for more than 40 years, the company currently services more than 200,000 home loans and works hard to tailor loans to each family's needs. For more information, visit www.vmf.com. NMLS #1561

Media Contact: Caitlyn Crosby media@claytonhomes.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanderbilt-mortgage--finance-inc-sees-quicker-closing-improved-customer-experience-with-new-digital-tool-301430044.html

SOURCE Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

