Beauty Product Brands See Consumer Payment Choice as Driver of Global Sales. Beauty shoppers around the world want what they want and pay for it with what they have in their digital wallets. In the Cross-Border Retail Payments Tracker, a PYMNTS and Citcon collaboration, Na’Imah Muhammad, owner of wig and hair extension retailer Brazilian Bundle Me, explains how offering alternative payment methods helps merchants gain sales in valuable global markets.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO