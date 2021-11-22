ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIMSS21 Middle East: How can we better prepare for the next pandemic?

By Rosy Matheson
Healthcare IT News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving successfully deployed digital solutions to help combat COVID-19, healthcare leaders are now looking to the future. They believe it is only a matter of time before there is another global health crisis. WHY IT MATTERS. Using technology effectively during outbreaks of contagious disease can improve outcomes and reduce...

