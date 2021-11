We are in the era of smart things and this cuts across smart homes to smartwatches, smartphones, and even smart cars that are integrated with top-notch technologies, the most advanced being autonomous driving. cars are also integrated with features that activate keyless entry using a smartphone. China’s carmaker BYD recently started including an NFC module on the left rearview mirror which allows not just NFC-enabled mobile phones to unlock the car but also smartwatches to unlock. At the moment, only the OPPO Watch 2 is enabled to use this feature on BYD cars but that may change soon.

