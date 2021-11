Few can deny that Hi-C Ecto Cooler made a splash when it first hit shelves decades ago. According to Food & Wine, the beverage first made its public appearance either in 1987 or 1989 and immediately struck a chord with consumers, who couldn't get enough of the product. When Coca-Cola discontinued the product in 2001, buyers everywhere started to idolize the Hi-C flavor, and some started to believe the product lived on under different names until 2007. If you remember this Hi-C flavor from years past or have just always wanted to sample it, the time has finally arrived.

TWITTER ・ 13 DAYS AGO