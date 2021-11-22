Fascinating Colon Home Features Hidden Doors & a Bomb Shelter

CARTERET COUNTY — Nothing smells like home like the smell of baking; and sugar and spice makes the holidays nice. And making gingerbread houses is both creative as well as tasty. The practice of making gingerbread houses originated for the Europeans and North America in Germany during the 1800’s as German bakers took this form of art to the next step. They based their creation off a very popular fairy tale from the Brothers Grimm, “Hansel and Gretel,” where two children were abandoned in a forest before discovering an edible house made of gingerbread and sugar. As the bakers took descriptions of this house from the story, they began to create their own take on a gingerbread house. It has now become a popular tradition during Christmas.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO