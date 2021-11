67% of Gen Z & Millennials Recall OOH Ads Reposted on Social Media. Out of Home (OOH) advertising, in combination with social media, is a powerful vehicle for reaching younger generations, according to a new consumer survey. More than two-thirds (67%) of Gen Z and Millennial consumers recall seeing out of home advertising on social media, and the vast majority – 91 percent of Gen Zers and 82 percent of Millennials – say they would reshare OOH ads on social.

