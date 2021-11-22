ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car wound up inside a Taco Bell at 3 a.m. — then the driver vanished, NY officials say

By Julia Marnin
Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car wound up halfway inside a Taco Bell around 3 a.m. — then its driver vanished, New York fire officials said. Three Taco Bell employees were working when the car drove into the window of the fast food restaurant...

Taco Bell#Long Island#Fast Food Restaurant#Suffolk County Police#Accident#The Islip Fire Department
