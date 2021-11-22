ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CROW sponsors 40th Taste of the Islands event throughout month of November

By ABC7 News
 6 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Get those taste buds ready! The 40th annual Taste of the Islands event is happening in Southwest Florida all November long.

CROW, the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, is sponsoring the event. Every day in November, you can order a “Taste” item from any participating restaurant. Proceeds from those items are split with CROW to support the care and rehabilitation of wildlife in their hospital.

CROW Crawls will be held on each Saturday of November from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cielo, one of the participants of Taste of the Islands, joined More in the Morning on Nov. 22 with their featured menu items — tuna nachos and antarctic salmon.

Thistle Lodge Beachfront Restaurant (PREVIOUS GUEST)

Love Boat Ice Cream also joined More in the Morning with their featured menu item — sinfully cinnamon apple cake!

TRADERS AND T2 (PREVIOUS GUEST)

OLD CAPTIVA HOUSE (PREVIOUS GUEST)

