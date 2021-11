Finding gear that is durable enough to keep you comfortable when you're getting a workout in during inclement weather, but that is still light enough to not weigh you down, is not a simple task. Thankfully, the Weather Vest from On was designed exactly for this conundrum. Made with durable and lightweight materials, this vest was crafted to protect not restrict. Whether you find the skies opening up on the trail or a gust of wind blowing in while running along the water, this vest has you covered. Mother nature is not always reliable, but the Weather Vest is.

