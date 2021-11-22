Car wound up inside a Taco Bell at 3 a.m. — then the driver vanished, NY officials say

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two women were killed and a man was critically injured in a single-car crash on Long Island on Sunday morning. Two passengers were ejected from a 2009 Toyota Corolla that overturned against a pole on Marcus Avenue near Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park just before 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. A 39-year-old woman and a 71-year-old-woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was removed from the car and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witness Glenn Annesley said the car was speeding when it crashed. “Broadsided the telephone pole, hit the curb and swerved to the right, went on to the grass, went airborne approximately 80 feet into, hit the pole,” Annesley said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

