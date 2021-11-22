ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify removes shuffle option as default on albums, and it's all thanks to Adele

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

As if blessing fans with a new album wasn't enough, Adele convinced Spotify to finally roll out a long-requested feature.

Spotify confirmed it has rolled out a feature for its premium users removing the shuffle option as a default when playing an album.

Previously, when you pulled up any album, a shuffle icon would appear just under the green play button, indicating the album would automatically play songs at random instead of in its original order.

Now, when you play an album, it will automatically start from the beginning.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, Spotify said you can still choose to shuffle an album by going to the "Now Playing" view and turning the shuffle toggle on.

The change was made in response to a request by Adele, who just released her fourth LP, "30."

"We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason," wrote Adele in a tweet published Saturday. "Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spotify removes shuffle option as default on albums, and it's all thanks to Adele

