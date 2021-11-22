ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOxg3_0d3wbdNK00

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings.

The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia James, whose office released a bombshell report in August on its findings of sexual harassment. Cuomo, who has denied any wrongdoing, announced his resignation a week after that report was released.

The New York Assembly investigation found multiple incidents of harassment and misconduct, and accused Cuomo of creating a hostile work environment during his time as governor, according to the report. The report also found that Cuomo used state resources and property including members of the executive chamber staff to write, publish and promote his book detailing his time as governor during the COVID-19 crisis.

The report further stated that Cuomo was not “fully transparent” regarding the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19.

The report was completed by lawyers from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history. I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation,” New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement.

“I also want to acknowledge everyone who participated in all of the investigations for their cooperation, particularly the brave women who stepped forward. As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered,” Heastie added.

Cuomo officially left office on Aug. 24 amid pressure from Democrats across New York and nationally following the findings included in James's report. The investigation revealed numerous harassment claims against Cuomo by 11 women, including several state employees.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office charged Cuomo last month with a misdemeanor sex crime for alleged forcible touching or placing his hand under an unidentified woman’s blouse and groping her in the governor’s mansion.

“I would like to thank all the members of the committee as well our counsel at Davis Polk for their hard work. The former governor’s conduct – as shown in this report – is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office,” Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine (D) said in a statement.

“I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less.”

Comments / 16

Kathy Thornbury Allen
6d ago

Are you joking? After all the Harassment of President Trump. How dare any Democrat claim Harassment. Shut this case down.

Reply(1)
2
Related
J.M. Lesinski

New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Investigative Report on Cuomo Released to Public

A shot of Grand Central Station in New York, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently made public their Judiciary Committee’s report on former governor Andrew Cuomo. The report, initially began in March 2021 and completed by lawyers from Davis, Polk, & Wardwell, LLP, concerns several allegations made against former New York state governor Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his sexual harassment scandal.
13 WHAM

Cuomo accuser from Greece reacts to Assembly Judiciary Committee report

Greece, N.Y. (WHAM) - An investigation report into accusations of sexual harassment, among other allegation, against former Governor Andrew Cuomo was released on Monday. Sherry Vill from Greece was one of the 12 women accusing him of sexual harassment and was interviewed by investigators. The investigation was conducted by the...
GREECE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WNYT

Assembly report finds rampant misconduct in Cuomo administration

The New York State Assembly's 45-page report into the conduct of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is out. The report, written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, comes more than eight months after the Legislature launched the impeachment investigation. The report finds Cuomo sexually harassed women...
HEALTH
WETM

Assembly Releases ‘Disturbing’ Report on Misconduct Allegations Against Former Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Assembly released a 45-page report detailing findings that claim former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 12 women, used state resources to produce his latest book and was “not fully transparent” about nursing home deaths from COVID-19. The investigation, which was conducted by the independent Lawfirm Davis Polk & Wardwell, concluded findings after sifting through 600,000 pages of documents, including photographs, text messages, emails, phone calls and more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Carl Heastie
Person
Andrew Cuomo
WNYT

Cuomo blasted by Assembly impeachment investigation

The Assembly Judiciary Committee's investigation finds that former Gov. Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, used state resources to write his pandemic memoir, and was not fully transparent about the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19. Lawyers from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell,...
POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

Live Updates: Cuomo rep denies findings of report, calls Assembly legislators 'hypocritical'

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo made extensive use of his staff and office resources in writing his book on the COVID-19 pandemic while on his way to collecting $5.2 million in advances, with some senior state officials acting as de facto literary agents and others admitting they were working on the book at the expense of their duties in combating the pandemic, according to a report released Monday that was commissioned by the state Assembly.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Assembly#Sex Crimes#Ny Assembly#The New York Assembly#Davis Polk Wardwell#Llp#The Judiciary Committee#Democrats
wbgo.org

Assembly Report Accuses Cuomo Of Numerous Misconduct Actions

Lawyers representing the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee have released a final report today regarding misconduct allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Judiciary Committee report includes 600 thousand pages of evidence. It accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment, improperly using state resources for his book and not...
POLITICS
wbfo.org

Steck: 'Deeply disturbing' Assembly Judiciary investigation findings parallel James' report into Cuomo

NOTE: Since this interview, the documents have become public Monday morning. Read them here:. Documents and evidence from the aborted impeachment investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are being reviewed by state Assembly Judiciary Committee members in Albany. It comes after State Attorney General Letitia James released hundreds of pages of transcripts and other evidence that were part of her investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, who resigned in August.
POLITICS
Radio NB

Janice Dean Reacts To Bombshell Cuomo State Assembly Report

Janice Dean, Senior Meteorologist for FNC joined the Guy Bensons Show to react to a new bombshell report from the New York State Assembly report on former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Janice reacted to the findings by saying,. “So they were mis calculating the numbers purposely by at least 50 percent....
POLITICS
flackbroadcasting.com

Members of New York’s Assembly Judiciary Committee has begun examining report that looks deeper into Cuomo allegations

ALBANY, NY- There are three prongs of a report that dives into the detailed allegations filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, including sexual harassment, COVID deaths in nursing homes and prioritizing COVID testing for those within his inner-circle. Members of New York’s Assembly Judiciary Committee have reportedly begun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
pix11.com

Steck: NYS Assembly report on Cuomo ‘validates’ findings of AG investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck has confirmed to NEWS10 that the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s investigation into former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo validates the findings of the Attorney General’s investigation. The NYS Attorney General’s Office released their report in August, finding that Cuomo harassed multiple women.
HEALTH
nystateofpolitics.com

Top Democrat on Assembly panel says Cuomo report will be made public in coming days

Lawmakers on the state Assembly Judiciary Committee Thursday afternoon began the process of reviewing a report that is the culmination of a months-long investigation of myriad scandals and controversies that have dogged former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for much of the year. The report is being read by lawmakers on the...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sources: Assembly report on Cuomo found his book used substantial state resources

After a nearly nine-month investigation, members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee got their first look at an impeachment report prepared by an outside law firm that was investigating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “The report itself is written in a narrative fashion. It is not like reading a dense, legal brief...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

395K+
Followers
47K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy