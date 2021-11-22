NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings.

The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia James, whose office released a bombshell report in August on its findings of sexual harassment. Cuomo, who has denied any wrongdoing, announced his resignation a week after that report was released.

The New York Assembly investigation found multiple incidents of harassment and misconduct, and accused Cuomo of creating a hostile work environment during his time as governor, according to the report. The report also found that Cuomo used state resources and property including members of the executive chamber staff to write, publish and promote his book detailing his time as governor during the COVID-19 crisis.

The report further stated that Cuomo was not “fully transparent” regarding the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19.

The report was completed by lawyers from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history. I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation,” New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement.

“I also want to acknowledge everyone who participated in all of the investigations for their cooperation, particularly the brave women who stepped forward. As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered,” Heastie added.

Cuomo officially left office on Aug. 24 amid pressure from Democrats across New York and nationally following the findings included in James's report. The investigation revealed numerous harassment claims against Cuomo by 11 women, including several state employees.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office charged Cuomo last month with a misdemeanor sex crime for alleged forcible touching or placing his hand under an unidentified woman’s blouse and groping her in the governor’s mansion.

“I would like to thank all the members of the committee as well our counsel at Davis Polk for their hard work. The former governor’s conduct – as shown in this report – is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office,” Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine (D) said in a statement.

“I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less.”