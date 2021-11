The Blue Jays have managed to extract some remarkable value from their recent free agent signings. Who might they target this offseason?. We already know that if they’re serious about trying to retain one or both of Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien that they’re going to have to spend big to do so. Last season Ross Atkins and company struck one-year contract gold with both players, signing Ray for eight million on his way to likely winning the AL Cy Young award, and Semien for 18 million, only to be rewarded with production that was good enough for a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award, and also a top-three finish in MVP voting.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO